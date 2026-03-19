GoNetspeed Rolls Out $4.5M Plans to Connect Oneonta with 100% Fiber-Optic Internet

ONEONTA, N.Y., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed today announced plans to launch its 100% fiber-optic network in Oneonta, marking the company’s first fiber deployment in Otsego County. Through a privately funded $4.5 million investment, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber builder will deliver multigigabit internet speeds and a new level of reliability to yet another New York community.

As GoNetspeed finalizes build plans, construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with the first homes and businesses connected to 100% fiber internet as early as this spring. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services can visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive construction updates.

“Oneonta has been left behind for far too long—it’s time for that to change,” said Chris Brooks, GoNetspeed Senior Director of Operations. “By bringing 100% fiber internet to Oneonta, we’re providing the tools needed to support growth and economic development, starting with fast, reliable connectivity and a new choice that will improve life online. Expanding our service to Oneonta is an exciting and important step in delivering future-ready connectivity to more families and communities.”

GoNetspeed continues to expand access to its 100% fiber internet across New York and the Northeast. With this buildout, Oneonta residents will join those in Buffalo, Geneva, Lockport, Utica, and nearly 30 other New York communities that already have access to GoNetspeed’s service— along with many additional areas currently under construction.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed continues to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks across eleven states, including New York. The company delivers more fiber, broader reach, faster speeds, and greater reliability to residents and businesses throughout its footprint. Customers benefit from symmetrical upload and download speeds on a 100% fiber network, with service options ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

Katie@RunSwitchPR.com