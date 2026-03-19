Expedience Software Joins Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program to Deliver Copilot-Powered Proposal Automation in Microsoft Word

MANCHESTER N.H., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expedience Software, a provider of proposal automation solutions for Microsoft Word, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, strengthening its collaboration with Microsoft to deliver AI-enabled proposal automation powered by Microsoft Copilot.

The partnership enables organizations to combine the generative AI capabilities of Microsoft Copilot in Word with Expedience’s automation platform to streamline the creation of complex proposals and RFP responses while maintaining governance, formatting precision, and content consistency.

Proposal teams increasingly face pressure to produce high-quality responses to RFPs in shorter timeframes. By integrating Microsoft Copilot with Word-native proposal automation, Expedience allows organizations to introduce generative AI into proposal workflows without disrupting the Microsoft tools teams already use.

“AI is transforming how organizations create business documents,” said Melissa Mabon, CEO of Expedience Software. “By combining Microsoft Copilot with Expedience’s Word-native proposal automation platform, customers can use AI to accelerate drafting while maintaining the structure, governance, and document fidelity required for professional proposals.”

Bringing Practical AI to Proposal and RFP Workflows

Many new proposal solutions introduce AI through proprietary web platforms that require authors and reviewers to move outside their established Microsoft environments.

Expedience takes a different approach by enabling organizations to apply Microsoft Copilot directly within Microsoft Word, where many proposal teams already create their final deliverables.

This model allows organizations to:

Draft and refine proposal content using Microsoft Copilot in Word

Automatically reuse approved corporate content across proposals

Generate fully formatted proposals with tables, images, and embedded objects

Maintain governance and security controls within existing Microsoft 365 environments

Unlike closed AI platforms, Expedience’s approach keeps proposal content in native Microsoft document formats that can be stored in SharePoint, OneDrive, or other Microsoft-based repositories.

Combining Generative AI with Structured Proposal Automation

Generative AI tools such as Copilot are powerful for creating first drafts, rewriting language, and summarizing information. However, proposal teams must also ensure that approved corporate content, compliance statements, and standardized language remain accurate and consistent.

Expedience’s automation platform addresses this need by enabling organizations to maintain curated content libraries and automate the assembly of complex proposals directly inside Microsoft Word.

This combination provides proposal teams with:

Faster proposal creation through AI-assisted drafting

Consistent reuse of approved content through automation

Professional document quality with native Word formatting and branding

Improved governance through controlled content libraries and Microsoft 365 security

Leveraging the Microsoft AI Ecosystem

As a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Solutions Partner Program, Expedience will continue expanding its integration with the Microsoft ecosystem, including Microsoft Word, Copilot, Microsoft 365, Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive.

The partnership reflects the growing role of Microsoft’s AI technologies in enterprise productivity workflows.

“Microsoft Copilot represents a major advancement in AI-assisted knowledge work,” Mabon added. “Our mission is to ensure proposal teams can take advantage of this innovation while continuing to work in the environment they know best—Microsoft Word.”

About Expedience Software

Expedience Software provides proposal automation solutions that help organizations respond to RFPs faster while maintaining accuracy, consistency, and brand compliance. Built natively for Microsoft Word, Expedience enables teams to assemble complex proposals using approved corporate content, automated document structure, and collaborative workflows. By integrating Microsoft Copilot capabilities, Expedience delivers practical AI augmentation for proposal teams without requiring them to abandon their existing Microsoft-based workflows.

For more information, visit www.expediencesoftware.com

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