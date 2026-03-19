LFC Partners With Lookhu TV to Launch Dedicated Channel Reaching Over 300 Million Television Homes

The world’s leading all-female sports entertainment brand expands its reach to unlock full fan monetization, delivering:

Distribution to 300+ million homes across Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and major smart TV platforms

Full fan monetization including subscription, pay-per-view and merchandise sales

Influencer-driven sponsorship activation and new recurring revenue streams

Next-generation fan engagement through blockchain loyalty, AI animated original series and tokenized content

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCID: BOTY), the world’s leading all-female sports entertainment brand, today announced a strategic partnership with Lookhu TV to launch a dedicated LFC channel reaching over 300 million television homes. LFC has spent over a decade building one of the most-watched female sports entertainment brands in the world. Now 300 million more homes are about to find out what so many fans already know.

The dedicated LFC channel will be available across Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and major smart television manufacturers including Samsung, Sony, Hisense, Philips and TCL — as well as iOS and Android mobile platforms. LFC’s 5 million+ social media followers and 1.6 billion cumulative views have established the brand as one of the most-watched female sports entertainment properties in the world. The Lookhu TV partnership now brings that content directly into living rooms across the globe through every major connected television platform.

“LFC is one of the most compelling content brands we have seen — a decade of great content, a passionate global audience, and fighters with real star power,” said Byron Booker, Founder and CEO of Lookhu TV. “Five million social media followers is an extraordinary asset, and our platform is built to unlock the full value of that audience. We are here to make sure every LFC fan — whether they are watching on a phone in London or a big screen in Las Vegas — has a home for this content and a way to support the fighters they love. You don’t build 5 million passionate fans by accident. Our job is to give LFC the bigger stage it deserves and build a revenue engine that continues to scale.”

Beyond distribution, the partnership delivers a full fan monetization infrastructure. LFC fans will be able to subscribe for exclusive content, purchase individual pay-per-view events, participate in influencer-driven sponsorship campaigns and contests, and shop for LFC merchandise — all within a single integrated platform experience. LFC subscription, pay-per-view and sponsorship revenue are core to an expanded growth strategy, with the Lookhu TV partnership providing the technology and distribution to execute that vision at scale.

As the channel scales, LFC and Lookhu will explore additional initiatives — including an AI-driven animated original series featuring LFC fighter characters and a dedicated LFC fan token. The token will power a blockchain-based loyalty program connecting fans directly to the brand through a permanent digital wallet — spanning live events, PPV, exclusive content and merchandise. In a landscape where meme coins have proven the appetite for community-driven digital assets, LFC offers something far more compelling: a token backed by a real brand, real content, and 5 million real fans.

“Lookhu’s distribution reach puts LFC exactly where we belong — on the biggest screens in the world,” said Shaun Donnelly, CEO of Lingerie Fighting Championships. “We have spent over a decade building one of the most unique and entertaining sports entertainment brands anywhere. What excites me beyond the distribution is how Lookhu thinks about growing a brand — their ideas around new show formats, influencer integration, sponsorship campaigns and fan contests are exactly the creative fuel we need. Five million fans already know what LFC is and we just found the door to let everyone else in.”

The league’s next event, LFC47: Tusslemania, will take place April 18, 2026, and the companies expect to announce the official LFC channel launch date ahead of the event.

Investors and shareholders seeking additional information are encouraged to visit www.LFCfight.com.

Contact: Shaun Donnelly, CEO | info@lfcfight.com | www.LFCfight.com | OTCID: BOTY

About Lookhu TV

Lookhu TV (lookhu.com) is a global AI-powered tokenized streaming platform delivering content across Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, major smart TV manufacturers, iOS and Android. Lookhu gives creators worldwide distribution and a fully integrated monetization stack spanning subscriptions, pay-per-view, merchandise, tipping and tokenized fan engagement. For more information visit www.lookhu.com.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCID: BOTY) is the world’s leading all-female sports entertainment brand, producing combat entertainment distributed across major global streaming platforms. With over 5 million social media followers, 250 million cumulative views, and a content library reaching audiences in 180 countries, LFC operates as a digital-first media business with diversified revenue across advertising, streaming, live events, and subscription. For more information visit www.LFCfight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or anticipated performance and may be identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” or similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, the Company’s ability to execute on its growth strategy, competition, and general economic conditions. Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e17b824a-b26f-4372-8e9f-b22389ebeb6b