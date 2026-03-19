Research Solutions to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

HENDERSON, Nev., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) today announces that members of its executive management team will be available for 1-on-1 and small group investor meetings at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference.

Event 38th Annual ROTH Conference Date March 22-24, 2026 Format 1-on-1 and Small Group Investor Meetings Location Dana Point, CA

To schedule a meeting with Research Solutions management, please contact your ROTH representative. The company will be offering early previews of its new agentic research toolkit at the conference — attendees are encouraged to book time to learn more.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from hundreds of private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment. As always, attendees will receive the true ROTH experience with many social components including networking, entertainment and athletic charity events.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2026Registration.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

ABOUT RESEARCH SOLUTIONS

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a holding company providing software and AI solutions for enterprise R&D teams and academic institutions. Through proprietary data, integrated workflows, and access infrastructure, the company gives modern researchers and their AI systems the infrastructure to find, trust, and act on scientific research faster. For more information, visit www.researchsolutions.com.

Contact:

For further information: Steven Hooser or John Beisler, Three Part Advisors, (214) 872-2710, shooser@threepa.com; jbeisler@threepa.com

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Jessica Pegueros from their team can be reached at jessica.pegueros@investorbrandnetwork.com or via phone at 512-354-7000. To learn more about the special discount for announcing your participation in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, simply reach out and express your interest.