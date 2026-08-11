Roth Canada Bolsters Institutional Sales Leadership in Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Canada, Inc. (“Roth Canada” or the “Company”), the Canadian affiliate of ROTH Capital Partners LLC (“ROTH”), today announced the expansion of its Toronto operations with the addition of David Parsons as Head of Canadian Institutional Sales.

Parsons will be located in the Company’s new offices at 8 King St. E, where he will be offering Canadian investors access to management teams, research, and proprietary offerings from ROTH in addition to driving Canadian distribution on investment banking mandates. Michael Tait will also be leading the firm’s Mining and Diversified Investment Banking teams from these new offices.

Establishing space, and the addition of dedicated distribution capabilities in Toronto builds on the momentum following the opening of Roth Canada’s Calgary office, where Tony Loria leads the firm’s Energy and Sustainability investment banking practice.

These investments demonstrate commitment to delivering full-service investment banking capabilities to Canadian issuers and investors, while leveraging the affiliation with Roth Capital Partners to provide Canadian companies access to U.S. and international investors.

“I am excited to join Roth Canada, helping Canadian investment managers identify investment themes and ideas through Roth Capital Partners, while supporting the growth of Canadian issuers domestically, as they grow into our broader platform,” said David Parsons. “The annual ROTH conference in California and the numerous ROTH sector conferences provide timely opportunities for investors to meet and interact with growth companies in a relaxed setting. I look forward to utilizing the research coverage of over 500 companies, top-tier analysts and thought leaders, our Quantitative Survey Group, macro and technical analysis to better inform and educate our investor clients on fresh, well-researched ideas.”

“The move into 8 King Street East, and the addition of David, mark an important next step in building out our platform in Canada,” said Brady Fletcher, President of Roth Canada. “We launched Roth Canada to give Canadian companies strategic advice and access to capital by leveraging the full ROTH platform and its differentiated network of U.S. and international investors. Strengthening our domestic distribution capabilities and establishing permanent space allows us to better support companies as they grow towards being ready for U.S. markets. Coming on the heels of our Calgary opening, this expansion reflects the real and growing demand for the ROTH offering, and our conviction that Canada’s capital markets are well positioned for continued growth.”

Additions to Roth Canada’s Institutional Sales and Trading:

David Parsons has joined Roth Canada as Head of Canadian Institutional Sales, bringing more than 25 years of capital markets experience across Canada and the United States. Most recently, David was Managing Director, Equity Sales at Desjardins Securities, and previously held Managing Director roles in equity sales at ATB Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity, where he spent over a decade managing strategic institutional investor relationships. Over his career, he has developed and covered many of North America’s leading institutional accounts, launched new sales and served as a coach and mentor to sales professionals and analysts. Earlier in his career, David was a founding partner of an independent research boutique and held business development roles in New York. He is a graduate of McMaster University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

About Roth Canada, Inc.

Roth Canada, Inc. is a Canadian CIRO-regulated Dealer Member focused on serving emerging Canadian growth companies and their investors. Roth Canada is headquartered in Toronto and maintains offices in Vancouver and Calgary. For more information on Roth Canada, please visit www.rothcanada.ca.

Contact:

Roth Canada, Inc.

Brady Fletcher

President

bfletcher@rothcanada.ca

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com

Roth Canada, Inc. – Member CIRO/CIPF – www.rothcanada.ca

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