CallRevu Launches its Partner Code of Ethics, Taking the Lead Across Automotive to Address Industry Gaps in AI Accountability and Data Stewardship

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRevu, the industry leader in automotive communication intelligence, today announces the launch of its Partner Code of Ethics—a formal framework that codifies the standards every CallRevu partner must uphold in the areas of artificial intelligence, data stewardship, and customer protection. The Code serves as a natural and necessary evolution of CallRevu's Center of Excellence (COE) approach to building and maintaining its partner ecosystem directly reinforcing the company's own recently launched AI Responsibility initiative at callrevu.com/ai-responsibility.

CallRevu has always believed that the best technology ecosystem is not the biggest one; it is the most trusted one. Ethics aren’t a feature, they're a foundation.

As a technology-agnostic platform, CallRevu partners exclusively with best-in-class solutions across every category it serves. With AI now woven into virtually every layer of dealership operations, the company has made clear that ethical rigor is not optional for partners who want to be part of the CallRevu ecosystem; it is a prerequisite.

The Partner Code of Ethics establishes binding expectations across four core pillars:

AI Transparency: Partners must be clear about how AI is used within their solutions, including where automated decision-making occurs, how models are trained, and what human oversight is in place.

Partners must be clear about how AI is used within their solutions, including where automated decision-making occurs, how models are trained, and what human oversight is in place. Data Stewardship: Partners must demonstrate responsible handling of dealer and consumer data, including how data is collected, stored, used, and shared. They must never leverage customer data for purposes beyond the scope of the original engagement.

Partners must demonstrate responsible handling of dealer and consumer data, including how data is collected, stored, used, and shared. They must never leverage customer data for purposes beyond the scope of the original engagement. Customer Protection: Partners are held to the same standard of customer care that CallRevu itself upholds, including the responsible use of personally identifiable information (PII) and compliance with applicable privacy regulations.

Partners are held to the same standard of customer care that CallRevu itself upholds, including the responsible use of personally identifiable information (PII) and compliance with applicable privacy regulations. Accountability as a Service: In an era when liability is increasingly shared across the technology stack, CallRevu's partners are expected to take ownership of their role in the data ecosystem, not defer it.





"We think about liability as a service," said Ben Chodor, CEO at CallRevu. "When our partners touch dealer data, customer conversations, or AI-powered workflows, they are operating inside a trust relationship that belongs to the dealer and ultimately to the customer. The Partner Code of Ethics makes it unambiguous: if you partner with us, you protect our customers with the same care we do. That is not negotiable."

Built on the Center of Excellence Standard

Since formally introducing the Center of Excellence in early 2024, CallRevu has applied rigorous criteria to every partner relationship, evaluating not just product performance but strategic alignment, integration quality, and long-term commitment to the automotive retail space. The Partner Code of Ethics deepens that framework by introducing an ethical dimension to the COE evaluation process.

Partners who operate within the CallRevu ecosystem, ranging from CRM and DMS platforms to DVA providers and AI-powered communication tools, are now required to affirm their adherence to the Code as a condition of partnership. Existing and prospective partners will be evaluated against these standards during both onboarding and ongoing partnership reviews.

A Direct Extension of CallRevu's AI Responsibility Commitment

The launch of the Partner Code of Ethics follows CallRevu's recent debut of its AI Responsibility page, a public-facing resource that outlines the company's own commitments to ethical AI development, model transparency, and data integrity. The Partner Code extends that commitment outward, ensuring that the values CallRevu holds internally are mirrored across its entire technology ecosystem.

"Our AI Responsibility page was a statement of our own principles," Chodor added. "The Partner Code of Ethics is how we hold everyone in our orbit to those same principles. Being tech agnostic means we can partner with the best, and the best today means the most responsible."

What This Means for Dealers

For the more than 6,000 dealership rooftops CallRevu serves across the country, the Partner Code of Ethics translates into a stronger, more accountable network of solutions working on their behalf. Dealers can have greater confidence that every tool operating within the CallRevu ecosystem has been evaluated not just for performance, but for how it handles the data, conversations, and customer relationships that are the lifeblood of their business.

The Partner Code of Ethics is effective immediately and applies to all current and future CallRevu partners.

To learn more about CallRevu's AI Responsibility commitments and the Partner Code of Ethics, visit callrevu.com/ai-responsibility.

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the leading communication intelligence platform built for automotive retail—empowering dealerships to take control of every conversation, from the first ring to the final result. Our holistic solution combines an automotive-specific hosted phone system, call monitoring, performance training, and reputation management—fueled by AI-powered analytics that turn every customer interaction into actionable intelligence. Founded in a dealership in 2008, CallRevu was created by the industry, for the industry to drive revenue, improve performance, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Learn more at callrevu.com.

Media Contact: corp.comms@callrevu.com