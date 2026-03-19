Bags.fm Wins “Crowdfunding Innovation Award” in 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Bags.fm has been selected as winner of the “Crowdfunding Innovation Award” in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Bags.fm offers a fully scalable token-based crowdfunding platform designed for sustained, internet-native participation rather than one-off fundraising events. The platform operates a continuous, onchain participation model where engagement and funding occur transparently through launchpad activity. This structure allows creators to receive support over time, as long as communities remain active and engaged.

With a deliberate, infrastructure-first approach to development, the company has focused initially on building core consumer and participation tools. In addition to functioning as a full creator launchpad, the platform, built on blockchain technology, also serves as a discovery marketplace for new projects and communities. Bags.fm aims to lower technical barriers for creators, while preserving key financial technology principles, including transparency, non-custodial execution, and auditable transactions. Community members participate directly onchain, and creators receive payouts programmatically through platform activity, creating a funding mechanism that remains active as long as participation continues.

Bags.fm does not require creators to raise funds or tokenize their work. Participation is optional, and creators retain control over how and when they engage their communities. The launchpad has also been used to support cause-driven and mission-aligned fundraising efforts. For Developers, Bags.fm exposes a full REST API with a TypeScript SDK, making it easy to integrate Bags functionality into applications.

“Creators, developers, and communities need new ways to fund their work in this internet-native economy,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Bags.fm addresses this challenge, merging token creation, live trading, royalty automation, social engagement, and community funding all in a seamless, user-friendly interface. By applying blockchain-based financial infrastructure to the crowdfunding category, Bags.fm is a true breakthrough and our pick for the ‘Crowdfunding Innovation Award.’”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

“Our goal is to give developers, creators, and builders a new way to fund and grow the things they are creating on the internet, whether that’s AI tools, applications, trading infrastructure, or entirely new digital products,” said Finn Bags, founder and CEO of Bags.fm. “Instead of relying solely on traditional fundraising paths, builders can bring new ideas to market, engage communities, and generate financial support through open markets. By combining launch infrastructure with developer tools, APIs, and a growing marketplace of apps built on the platform, we’re making it easier for builders to experiment, ship products, and discover new ways to sustain their work over time. We’re grateful to FinTech Breakthrough for recognizing the role this model can play in expanding how internet-native projects are funded.”

Since the launchpad went live, Bags.fm has facilitated more than $3 billion in total onchain volume. Over the same period, creators have received more than $20 million in payouts.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Bags.fm

Bags.fm is a crypto-native launch platform that enables developers and creators to build, launch, and distribute tokenized internet products. Through its launchpad infrastructure and developer tools, the platform allows builders to experiment with new funding models, applications, and monetization strategies across the on-chain ecosystem.