A Decade of FinTech Innovation: 10th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Award Winners Announced

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the world’s most innovative companies and products in the FinTech market, today announced the winners of the organization's 10th annual awards program, highlighting the companies and solutions that are driving meaningful innovation and shaping the future of financial services worldwide.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program was founded to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries transforming financial services across a wide range of categories including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Wealth Management, InsurTech, RegTech, Decentralized Finance and more. The 2026 program attracted thousands of nominations from organizations spanning more than 20 countries, underscoring the continued acceleration of digital transformation across the global financial ecosystem.

The FinTech landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, fueled by advances in artificial intelligence, embedded finance, real-time payments infrastructure, and data-driven decisioning platforms. Financial institutions and fintech innovators alike are increasingly focused on delivering seamless, personalized financial experiences while strengthening fraud protection, compliance automation and operational efficiency. At the same time, decentralized finance models, blockchain-enabled tokenization and next-generation digital identity technologies are redefining how financial services are accessed, delivered and secured.

“As we mark the 10th anniversary of the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program, it is clear that financial technology innovation has entered a new era defined by intelligence, interoperability and global scale,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “From AI-powered automation and embedded financial services to new digital asset infrastructures and modernized banking platforms, this year’s winners represent the companies pushing the boundaries of what financial services can achieve. We are proud to celebrate the organizations leading this next wave of transformation.”

All FinTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the financial services and technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

The 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Consumer Lending

Consumer Lending Product of the Year: Nexo

Consumer Lending Innovation Award: ValidiFI

Business Lending

Business Lending Platform of the Year: Hum Capital

Business Lending Innovation Award: The Real Brokerage

Overall Business Lending Company of the Year: Platcorp

Wealth Management

Wealth Management Innovation Award: Betterment

Wealth Management Platform of the Year: iCapital

Wealth Management Product of the Year: eMoney Advisor

Financial Advisory Platform of the Year: Datalign Advisory

Wealth Management Company of the Year: Zoe Financial

Personal Finance

Personal Finance Platform of the Year: MX

Personal Finance Company of the Year: Propel Holdings

Financial Planning Platform of the Year: NerdWallet

Retirement Planning & Management

Retirement Planning Solution of the Year: 401GO

Retirement Management Platform of the Year: PensionBee

Retirement Management Solution Provider of the Year: WBI Investments

Digital Mortgage

Digital Mortgage Product of the Year: Finastra, Mortgagebot

Digital Mortgage Innovation Award: NewDay USA

Consumer Payments

Consumer Payments Platform of the Year: Elevate

Overall Commerce Platform of the Year: Clover

B2B Payments

B2B Payments Platform of the Year: Payroc

Small Business Payments Solution of the Year: Jack Henry, Tap2Local™

B2B Payments Innovation Award: Bottomline, Paymode for Digital Banking

Point-of-Sale

Point of Sale Platform of the Year: VELA® Payments

Investments

Retail Investment Platform of the Year: Zephyr, an Informa Company

Alternative Investment Platform of the Year: SS&C Intralinks, FundCentre

Institutional Investment Platform of the Year: CWAN

Real Estate Investment Innovation Award: Nectar

Trading Platform of the Year: TradingBlock

Financial Education & Wellness

Student Loan Management Platform of the Year: Candidly

Financial Education App of the Year: Greenlight

Consumer Banking

Consumer Banking Mobile App of the Year: Inter

Digital Banking Platform of the Year: Amdocs Cloud Studio’s Agentic AI Management Platform

Banking Innovation Award: LendingClub

Financial Research & Data

Risk Management Platform of the Year: Moody’s OneView

Data Visualization Solution of the Year: Pagos AI

Financial Research and Data Company of the Year: Equifax

Banking Infrastructure

Banking Infrastructure Platform of the Year: CSI NuPoint

Open Banking Innovation Award: QuickFi®

Identity & Privacy

Identity Verification Solution of the Year: Vouched

Digital Identity Innovation Award: TransUnion

Global Verification Platform of the Year: Entrust

Overall Digital Identity Solution Provider of the Year: First Advantage

Fraud Prevention & Transaction Security

Fraud Prevention Platform of the Year: Arkose Labs

Fraud Prevention Innovation Award: Capital One Auto, ProtectID

Financial Crime Prevention Innovation Award: NICE Actimize

Financial Transaction Security Platform of the Year: GeoComply

AML Solution of the Year: WorkFusion, a UiPath Company

InsurTech

InsurTech Company of the Year: Quility

Life Insurance InsurTech Solution of the Year: Ladder

SMB InsurTech Solution of the Year: Simply Business

InsurTech Innovation Award: Bestow

RegTech

RegTech Platform of the Year: ThetaRay

Policy Management Solution of the Year: Corlytics

Compliance Management Solution of the Year: Built

Decentralized Finance

DeFi Innovation Award: LI.FI Protocol

Asset Tokenization Platform of the Year: Libeara

Mining Service Provider of the Year: BitFuFu

Cryptocurrency Exchange of the Year: WhiteBIT

Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding Innovation Award: Bags.fm

Spend Management & Procurement

Spend Management Platform of the Year: Procurify

Spend Management Innovation Award: Precoro

AP Solution of the Year: Itemize

Expense Management Platform of the Year: Dext

Procure-to-Pay Software of the Year: Trustpair

Contract Management Solution of the Year: TermScout

Tax & Accounting

Overall Accounting Platform of the Year: Caseware

Enterprise Tax Software Solution of the Year: Taxbit

Tax and Accounting Innovation Award: Incentify

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)

BaaS Platform of the Year: Pathward

Embedded Finance

Embedded Finance Platform of the Year: Branch

Industry Leadership

FinTech Company CEO of the Year: Jay Blandford, Abrigo

FinTech Startup of the Year: Fig Financial

Overall FinTech Software of the Year: Hopper (HTS)

Best Use of AI in FinTech: Xero

Best Use of Blockchain in FinTech: Staq Technologies

Finance Automation Platform of the Year: Tipalti

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.