Intent IQ Promotes Tamir Shub to Senior Vice President, Business Development & Growth

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intent IQ, a leader in privacy-first identity resolution, today announced the promotion of Tamir Shub to Senior Vice President, Business Development & Growth, reinforcing the company’s continued momentum and focus on global expansion.

In his new role, Shub will be responsible for driving revenue growth and identifying new market opportunities across different regions with a focus on Intent IQ’s Bid Enhancement solution in ID-less environments. He will lead efforts to scale Intent IQ’s presence across publishers, and platform partners worldwide.

“This promotion reflects Tamir’s significant contributions to Intent IQ’s growth and market leadership,” said Roy Shkedi, CEO of Intent IQ. “His deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and ability to execute have helped our clients navigate identity loss, increase their revenue, and achieve measurable results — especially in privacy-constrained environments.”

Shub will continue to work closely with Intent IQ’s global leadership team to advance the company’s mission of enabling accurate audience identification and targeting while enhancing advertising performance in cookieless and ID-challenged environments.

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a privacy-first next generation identity resolution leader, whose technology empowers advertisers, publishers, and platforms to responsibly unlock the full potential of their data and drive measurable results. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio which currently includes over 170 granted patents. Leveraging proprietary technology and security-forward infrastructure, Intent IQ's solutions are fueled by a powerful identity device graph that delivers unparalleled accuracy and scale across ID-less environments including cookieless, MAID-less and CTV. The company's solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, first party ID clustering technology, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.IntentIQ.com .

Intent IQ

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