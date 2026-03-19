Procurify Named “Spend Management Platform of the Year” in 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Procurify , the leading AI-powered intake-to-pay solution for the mid-market, has been selected as winner of the “Spend Management Platform of the Year” award in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Marking its 10-year anniversary, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program continues its mission of honoring the innovators that are redefining the future of financial services through breakthrough technology, customer impact and market leadership.

Earning this award for the second year in a row, Procurify is revolutionizing the entire intake-to-pay cycle through its intuitive, modular end-to-end platform that’s designed for quick deployment, scalability and mobile-first access. With AI-powered automation and visibility, and seamless integrations with ERPs, Procurify is built for speed, accuracy, and clarity.

“Procurify is giving mid-market organizations exactly what they need to succeed in 2026 and beyond. Complex legacy enterprise-grade systems can’t provide the automation and visibility that allow organizations to eliminate time sinks, reduce human errors, and keep budgets on track,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “With powerful AI-powered workflows, Procurify is transforming the intake-to-pay process and consolidates purchasing, AP, expense management, and payments into one innovative platform.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by FinTech Breakthrough as Spend Management Platform of the Year,” said Chad Gaydos, CEO of Procurify. “Procurify was built for the mid-market—organizations that need powerful financial control without legacy enterprise complexity. Today we’re redefining intake-to-pay with agentic AI, bringing intelligence to every spend decision. This recognition reinforces our mission to pioneering the next era of agentic spend management in the mid-market."

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.