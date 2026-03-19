Rayls $1M Developer Program Continues at EthCC Hackathon Ahead of Public Chain Mainnet

Cannes, France, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rayls will host its second hackathon during EthCC Cannes, bringing developers together to build institutional blockchain applications in a private château on the French Riviera.

Developers will build end-to-end asset pipelines that bridge private institutional infrastructure and open public markets — with on-chain governance, oracle-verified proofs, and AI agents handling attestation and disclosure at every step.

The hackathon is part of the $1M+ Rayls Developer Program, supporting builders creating applications on the Rayls Ecosystem .

Rayls will host its 2nd Hackathon during EthCC Cannes on March 28–29, 2026, bringing developers, AI builders, and infrastructure teams together to experiment with a new model for institutional blockchain infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Rayls published its updated product roadmap and has been actively delivering against it; from open-sourcing RBFT to launching an updated public testnet powered by Axyl consensus, with sub-second block times, instant finality, 15k+ TPS, and full EVM compatibility. This hackathon marks the next milestone in the roadmap toward mainnet.

The program launched during Devconnect Buenos Aires with the first Rayls hackathon, where developers received early access to Rayls infrastructure and began exploring applications designed for near-instant blockchain finality and institutional asset flows.

The upcoming hackathon, hosted in a private château on the French Riviera, invites participants to build applications that move assets from confidential blockchain environments to public markets using the Rayls architecture.

Each team will receive sovereign access to a Rayls Privacy Node; a private, institution-grade blockchain connected to the Rayls Public Chain. Builders will use these nodes to create assets privately before selectively disclosing them to public markets through AI-assisted governance and verification.

The goal is to create a complete institutional asset pipeline: from confidential asset creation to AI attestation, compliance review, and ultimately public market trading.

Participants can choose from three development challenges:

RWA Tokenization – Privately tokenize real-world assets such as bonds, invoices, or fund shares, with AI compliance agents reviewing the asset before it becomes publicly tradeable.

– Privately tokenize real-world assets such as bonds, invoices, or fund shares, with AI compliance agents reviewing the asset before it becomes publicly tradeable. Confidential NFT Reveal – Create digital assets with private metadata whose existence is attested on-chain, with details revealed only after purchase.

– Create digital assets with private metadata whose existence is attested on-chain, with details revealed only after purchase. Autonomous Institutional Agent – Build AI agents capable of managing institutional asset pipelines end-to-end, from asset detection to listing on public markets.







Projects will be judged on the use of the private environment, disclosure design, AI integration, and the viability of the resulting marketplace. Winning teams will share $17,500 in prizes denominated in RLS tokens, with awards of $10,000, $5,000, and $2,500 for first, second, and third place respectively. Approved participants will receive accommodation, meals, and refreshments for the duration of the event, which concludes with a closing happy hour on Sunday evening.

“Banks across Latin America didn’t choose the Privacy Node because it was interesting. They chose it because it works. Now it’s yours to build on.”

- Selvaggia Di Fazio, Product, Rayls Privacy Ecosystem

“The developer community is the heart of Rayls. This program gives builders real influence over how sub-second Ethereum evolves - not just to use our chain, but to define what it becomes.”

- Alex Jupiter, Product Lead, Rayls

Participants from the inaugural event highlighted the collaborative environment and the platform’s technical capabilities.

“The privacy layer solved problems we’d been hacking around for months on other chains. By day two we scrapped our original plan because Rayls let us do something far more ambitious.”

- Franklin, ZK Developer

The event is part of the Rayls Developer Program , a global initiative committing more than $1 million in grants, bounties, and ecosystem support to developers building on the Rayls Ecosystem.

Further Information:

Participation in the Cannes hackathon is limited to in-person attendees, though Rayls will host additional virtual hackathons and developer initiatives later in the year.

Developers can apply to join the Hackathon on Luma , apply for the Rayls Developer Grants Program , or join the Rayls Discord Dev Circle here.

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