7th Avenue Launches New Showroom in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7th Avenue , the Los Angeles-based furniture brand dedicated to creating functionally-designed modular sofas with contemporary aesthetics, today announces the opening of a new experiential showroom in the Market District / West Downtown Austin. The immersive showroom experience will open to the public Friday, March 20, 2026 and will be appointment-based. Joining three other locations in Texas, this marks the company’s first location in Austin, where homebodies and decor enthusiasts can build the sofa of their dreams through private and dedicated appointments or walk-ins during normal business hours, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Monday - Sunday.

Austin and its home design scene remains one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country, fueled by a wave of population growth and an expanding design-forward retail expansion. Located at the corner of W 5th St and N Lamar Blvd, the showroom sits in the heart of Downtown Austin’s furniture district, next to Herman Miller and The Shade Store, and directly across from West Elm.

Joining three other Texas showrooms, two in Dallas-Fort Worth and one in Houston, the brand is excited to open its doors to Austin and has additional plans for further Texas expansion coming as soon as Fall 2026. As demand grows within the premium furniture market for pieces that combine elevated design with everyday durability, 7th Avenue has doubled down, expanding its physical showroom footprint nationwide. Known for its endlessly modular sofas featuring water-repellent, stain-resistant, and fully machine-washable fabrics, 7th Avenue continues to expand across Texas, with additional showroom plans expected as soon as Fall 2026.

"Austin has been on our radar for a long time. The city’s growth, the number of new homes being built made it the right time and the right place for our next showroom," said Billy Shaw, Co-Founder & CEO of 7th Avenue. “A sofa is one of the most important purchases you make for your home. It’s where people gather with family, friends, and pets every day, and after the home itself it’s often one of the biggest investments you make. We believe something that central to your life should be beautiful, functional, and built to last.”

At approximately 2,000 square feet, the first Austin location is 7th Avenue’s largest showroom to date. Visitors can sit, lounge, and experience the full lineup in person. By booking an appointment, customers receive a dedicated design and sales consultant who can walk through custom configurations, compare seat depths, explore different fabric options, and perform a live spill test on the brand’s water-repellent, stain-resistant, PFAS-free fabrics. Free swatches are available to take home, including the brand’s best-selling Performance Velvet. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome.

Every 7th Avenue sofa features Durable Water-Repellent (DWR) coating technology that temporarily repels everyday household spills for easy cleanup. All fabrics are PFAS-free and OEKO-TEX certified to be free from harmful chemicals. For bigger messes, all covers, including bases, arms, backs, and sides, are fully removable and machine washable. You can also swap your covers out for a new color, like two sofas in one. The brand's endlessly modular design allows you to rearrange and expand your configuration over time, with memory foam cloud cushions and insanely durable performance fabrics that hold up to everyday life with kids and pets. Select Chenille fabrics are also Greenguard Gold Certified.

"This isn't just a sofa. It's where you spend the majority of your time at home while you're awake. It's where life happens and memories are made. We want to be the foundation of those memories." said Josh Stinson, Co-Founder & COO. "Modular, comfortable, and designed to withstand day-to-day life with kids and pets. The brand was born from a simple observation that buying a sofa shouldn't mean choosing between something beautiful and something functional.”

7th Avenue prioritizes sustainable materials and non-toxic finishes to create modular sofas that are stylish but functional, insanely durable, and designed for real life. Whether that means kids building forts, dogs claiming the corner seat, or hosting friends on a Friday night. With more than 18 showrooms across the United States, 7th Avenue is redefining home furnishings with a blend of innovation, comfort, and timeless design.

For more information about 7th Avenue and its continued growth, visit 7thavenue.co .

About 7th Avenue

7th Avenue is a Los Angeles-based furniture brand dedicated to creating versatile, modular sofas that seamlessly adapt to modern living. Founded by Billy Shaw and Josh Stinson, the brand combines exceptional design with functionality, using sustainable materials and non-toxic finishes to ensure both style and comfort. 7th Avenue sofas feature endless modularity, water-repellent and stain-resistant fabrics, removable and machine-washable covers, memory foam cushions, and PFAS-free, OEKO-TEX certified materials. With showrooms across the United States, 7th Avenue is redefining home furnishings with a blend of innovation, comfort, and timeless design that lasts decades. Showrooms are appointment based, but walk-ins are always welcome. For more information, visit 7thavenue.co.

Media Contact:

Sarah Karger

Sarah@kargerandco.com

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where is the 7th Avenue showroom in Austin?

A: The 7th Avenue Austin showroom is located at 500 N Lamar Blvd, STE 120, Austin, TX 78703, in the downtown Lamar Boulevard corridor.

Q: When does the 7th Avenue Austin showroom open?

A: The Austin showroom is expected to open Friday, March 20. Visit 7thavenue.co for updates. Appointment based, but walk-ins welcome.

Q: What products does 7th Avenue sell in its Austin showroom?

A: 7th Avenue specializes in modern modular sofas and sectionals featuring water-repellent and stain-resistant PFAS-free performance fabrics, removable machine-washable covers, memory foam blend cloud cushions, and OEKO-TEX certified non-toxic materials. All sofas are endlessly modular and re-arrangeable. Select chenille fabrics are also Greenguard Gold Certified.

Q: Are 7th Avenue sofas pet- and kid-friendly?

A: Yes. 7th Avenue sofas are designed for real life with kids and pets. All fabrics are water-repellent, stain-resistant, and insanely durable. All covers are fully removable and machine washable. Materials are PFAS-free, OEKO-TEX certified, and free from harmful chemicals.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f21bf279-3fc9-4d7b-9136-0ee5c9b2f40c