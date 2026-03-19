NEAR AI General Manager George Zeng Joins Lou Kerner for an In-Depth Discussion on the Future of User-Owned AI and Decentralized Infrastructure

New York, NY, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMondays, the world’s largest decentralized Web3 community, in collaboration with the Decentralized AI Agent Alliance (DAIAA), is proud to announce that George Zeng, Chief Product Officer at NEAR and General Manager of NEAR AI, will be the featured guest for DAIAA’s 15th General Meeting. The event, hosted by CryptoMondays and DAIAA founder Lou Kerner, will take place on Zoom on Monday, April 6th, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM EST.

As the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology accelerates, this session will explore how decentralized infrastructure is being built to support a "user-owned AI" future. George Zeng brings a wealth of experience to the discussion, currently leading product strategy at NEAR AI to translate long-term visions into developer-ready products that operate at a global scale.

The meeting will feature a presentation by George Zeng, followed by an open discussion with DAIAA members and attendees. Since its launch in January 2025, the DAIAA has grown to over 190 Founding Members dedicated to the mission of fostering decentralized AI agents through education, activism, and research.

About the Featured Guest: George Zeng

George Zeng is a seasoned product leader and entrepreneur with a deep background in AI and platform scaling. Before joining NEAR, he served as the COO of dYdX, the leading decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, and was the co-founder and CEO of Moonship, an AI-powered e-commerce platform. His extensive resume also includes roles as a Product Lead at Facebook, where he built billion-dollar revenue ad products, and positions at Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, and TPG-Axon. George holds an MBA from Wharton and a Master’s in Computer Science with a focus on Artificial Intelligence from the University of Pennsylvania.

About the Host: Lou Kerner

Lou Kerner is the founder of the DAIAA and CryptoMondays, which has grown into a global phenomenon with chapters in over 70 cities. A veteran investor and community builder, Kerner has been focused on the crypto space 24/7 since 2017.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, April 6th

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EST

Location: Virtual (Zoom)

Registration: Click here to register for this event https://luma.com/alv6sole

About the Decentralized AI Agent Alliance (DAIAA)

DAIAA’s mission is to foster the development and proliferation of decentralized AI agents through education, activism, research, and events. DAIAA members are the leading people and ventures building, or associated with the building of, decentralized AI agents.

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a global decentralized community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Since starting as a Meetup in NYC on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into the largest IRL community in web3. The CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 56 active chapters in 18 countries. The community consists of builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newbies who gather to share insights, network, and strengthen their local crypto communities. The organization also includes an Advisory Service with over 400 Web3 experts, an AI Web3 Accelerator, a Bitcoin Treasury, and MonDAI, its community building AI Agent.

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