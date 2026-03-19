Ushur Launches Voice-Guided Experience for Synchronized Voice and Visual Customer Interactions in Regulated Industries

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the Agentic CX platform purpose-built for regulated industries, today announced Voice-Guided Experience, a new capability that enables organizations to guide customers through complex workflows using synchronized voice and visual interactions.

Voice-Guided Experience allows customers to interact with an AI agent over a live voice call while simultaneously following along on a secure mobile experience. As the AI agent continues the conversation, customers can answer questions, select options, upload documents, and confirm information on their device without switching channels or losing context.

In customer service, “omnichannel” experiences typically refer to the ability for customers to move between channels. In practice, those transitions often break continuity—customers lose context, must re-authenticate, or repeat information that was already provided. While intended to provide flexibility, these handoffs frequently introduce friction and slow down resolution.

The challenge is that neither voice nor digital experiences work well on their own for complex workflows. Voice-only systems lack the precision needed for forms, documents, and structured information. Digital-only journeys demand attention and typing. And the moment customers are handed off between channels, completion rates tend to drop.

Voice-Guided Experience addresses this gap by keeping the voice conversation active from start to finish while opening a synchronized mobile experience. Customers can speak or tap moment by moment—seeing spoken responses reflected visually for confirmation, while actions taken on screen are acknowledged by voice.

Behind the scenes, Ushur’s AI agent dynamically adapts questions and next steps based on user intent, guiding customers through forms, selections, document uploads, and verification without handoffs or loss of context.

The result is higher completion rates for complex customer journeys, meaningful deflection of costly inbound calls, and an experience that feels less like navigating a system and more like having an expert guide you through the process.

“For years, the industry has chased 'omnichannel' support, but in reality, moving between voice and digital has stayed clunky and fragmented,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and Co-founder at Ushur. “At Ushur, we’re ending the era of the 'blind handoff.' Our Voice-Guided Experience ensures that when a customer needs help with a complex claim or enrollment, they aren't just left to navigate a screen alone—they have a real-time, synchronized guide. We’re not just making interactions faster; we’re ensuring they actually get finished, all while maintaining the ironclad compliance that regulated industries demand.”

Organizations such as Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), Cigna, Aflac, Santa Clara Family Health Plan, Irish Life, Benefitfocus, and Unum rely on Ushur to streamline customer experiences and improve engagement across regulated environments. With Voice-Guided Experience, Ushur is extending this foundation—enabling organizations like IEHP to guide customers in real time through synchronized voice and visual interactions.

In early deployments, synchronized voice and visual guidance is helping reduce the cognitive burden customers experience during high-stakes interactions. By allowing customers to stay in a live conversation while following along visually, organizations can provide a clearer, more guided path to resolution—without forcing customers to choose between speaking and navigating on their own screen.

Voice-Guided Experience also expands accessibility and global reach. Ushur’s agentic platform supports 74 languages and can automatically detect and personalize interactions based on the language it hears, enabling organizations to serve diverse populations without requiring customers to manually select their preferred language. The experience is also designed to support ADA accessibility standards, helping organizations deliver more inclusive customer interactions.

All of this runs on Ushur’s trust-native architecture, designed to ensure that AI-driven interactions meet the governance, privacy, and security requirements of regulated industries.

Governance: Built-in guardrails, permissions, data controls, policy enforcement, and human oversight embedded directly into AI execution—ensuring organizations maintain full control over what agents can and cannot do.

Built-in guardrails, permissions, data controls, policy enforcement, and human oversight embedded directly into AI execution—ensuring organizations maintain full control over what agents can and cannot do. Observability: Real-time visibility into agent behavior, reasoning, and performance.

Real-time visibility into agent behavior, reasoning, and performance. Auditability: Conversations can be replayed end-to-end with regulator-ready records generated on demand.

Conversations can be replayed end-to-end with regulator-ready records generated on demand. Data Protection: Policy-aware segmentation and governed access safeguard sensitive PHI, PII, and financial data.

Policy-aware segmentation and governed access safeguard sensitive PHI, PII, and financial data. Compliance: The Ushur platform supports enterprise security and compliance standards including HITRUST r2 certification, SOC 2 compliance, and HIPAA-secure data handling.



Together, these capabilities make it possible for regulated enterprises to deploy AI agents confidently—delivering modern customer experiences while maintaining the trust, compliance, and accountability their industries require.

For organizations in healthcare, insurance, and financial services, Voice-Guided Experience enables support for complex workflows such as member service requests and support, account updates and coverage education, status checks and updates, form completion and document collection, policy and coverage updates, and payment setup and resolution. By guiding customers through these workflows interactively, organizations can improve completion rates, reduce call handling time, and lower operational burden while delivering more intuitive digital experiences.

Agentic Voice-Guided Experience is now generally available to Ushur customers.

To learn more, visit www.ushur.ai/voice-guided-experience.

About Ushur

Ushur is an agentic CX platform purpose-built for regulated industries to streamline journeys across the entire customer lifecycle. Ushur sets the standard for best-in-class self-service customer experiences, enabling customers to start, navigate, and complete complex requests end to end—without handoffs, callbacks, or loss of context. Designed from the ground up for healthcare, insurance, and financial services, Ushur AI agents operate at the highest levels of security, compliance, auditability, and control, ensuring trust is never compromised. The platform uniquely combines intelligent, agentic automation with seamless human handoff and industry-leading outbound capabilities, enabling proactive, two-way engagement across text, email, voice, and chat. At enterprise scale, Ushur helps organizations improve customer retention and customer growth, while reducing staff burden for customer service and delivering the fastest time to value through a no-code deployment.

Media Contact

Alison Lyne

Ushur

alison.lyne@ushur.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49a9e2b1-f557-4858-88f2-fb42a94add84

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7edc551a-254f-497d-9f49-683c29957093