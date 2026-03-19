Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC Octopus AIM VCT PLC

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 19 March 2026 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,260,373 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 38.972p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 242,694,830 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


GlobeNewswire

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