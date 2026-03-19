Pepper Lunch to Open New Phoenix Location at Dove Valley on March 26; First 50 Guests Receive Free Signature Beef Pepper Rice

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept with more than 560 locations across 17 countries, today announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona. Located at 2945 W Dove Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85085, the restaurant will officially open its doors on March 26. Hours of operation will be daily from 11am – 9pm.

To celebrate the opening, the first 50 guests in line beginning at opening will receive a FREE Beef Pepper Rice, the signature dish that has made Pepper Lunch an international favorite for more than 30 years. Everyone else who visit the restaurant that day will receive a buy one, get one free on the dish.

Beef Pepper Rice combines tender beef with fragrant rice, flavorful pepper paste and freshly cracked black pepper, all served on a patented sizzling hot iron plate. Guests mix the ingredients tableside, creating an interactive and customizable dining experience that locks in flavor and heat with every bite.

The Dove Valley restaurant is owned and operated by the same Arizona-based franchise group behind the brand’s first location at Arizona State University, continuing their expansion across the Phoenix market. Located in a rapidly growing North Phoenix corridor, the restaurant is positioned to serve nearby residential communities, retail centers and commuters traveling along the I-17 corridor.

“After the incredible response to our first Arizona location, we’re excited to continue growing Pepper Lunch in the Valley,” said Jake Ireland, co-owner and operator. “Dove Valley is a fast-growing area with a strong sense of community, and we’re proud to introduce more guests to our unique, sizzling dining experience.”

Pepper Lunch CEO Troy Hooper added, “Arizona has always been an important part of our North American growth, and this team continues to execute at a high level. We’re thrilled to expand in Phoenix and bring our signature experience to even more guests.”

In addition to its iconic Pepper Rice offerings, the menu features savory Sizzling Curry Rice and Teriyaki options, as well as a variety of pasta dishes including Aglio Olio Teppan Pasta and Cream Teppan Pasta.

About Pepper Lunch

The original fast-casual Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan’s most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. With more than 560 locations across 17 countries, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty, and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients and paired with an unforgettable dining experience.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Pepper Lunch

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bb9e143-c147-43fb-a9c1-5a680623ca81