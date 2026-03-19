Parsons Awarded $47M Classified Contract Extension

CHANTILLY, Va., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today a single award classified contract for continued work in support of the U.S. Government, valued at over $47 million. This award represents a critical task that the corporation has been performing for more than six years, with an extension of two additional one-year option periods.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Angie Benfield

+1 803.334.5277

Angie.Benfield@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@Parsons.us



