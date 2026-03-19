MVB to Present at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference March 26

FAIRMONT, W.Va, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF), an innovative bank focused on powering solutions for leading Fintech companies nationwide, while providing traditional retail and commercial banking services within established markets, today announced that Larry F. Mazza, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mike Sumbs, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 26, 2026.

DATE: March 26

TIME: 10:00 am – 10:30 am ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 26. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

MVB Investment Highlights

A differentiated Fintech bank at an inflection point

Multiple growth catalysts driven by expanding suite of Fintech product offerings

Scalable business model — well positioned to capture expanding TAM

Proven innovation engine — Victor Technologies validates builder/ incubator DNA

Best-in-class, diversified core funding profile underpinned by strong capital and liquidity position

Improving core profitability as Fintech and Core (Commercial and Retail) bank initiatives take hold

Valuation re-rating opportunity with shares trading at discount to Fintech peers





About MVB

MVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MVBF) is an innovative bank powering Fintech solutions in payments, card issuance, sponsorship lending and online gaming programs for leading Fintech companies nationwide, while providing traditional retail and commercial banking services within established markets. MVB’s comprehensive platform includes money movement solutions across all modalities and embedded finance capabilities. MVB combines proven Fintech builder/incubator capabilities, innovative culture, regulatory expertise, core banking and AI-driven operational efficiency to enable Fintech partners to navigate complex regulatory requirements while accelerating time-to-market.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

MVB

Amy Baker

VP, Corporate Communications & Marketing

(304) 288-9540

abaker@mvbbanking.com

Marcie Lipscomb

Investor Relations

(844) 682-2265

mlipscomb@mvbbanking.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com