PWCS Students Earn College Credit Through Professor-Led Courses, Expanding with New Course Offerings Next Year

MANASSAS, Va., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) and the National Education Opportunity Network (NEON) are concluding a successful inaugural year of their dual enrollment partnership, with nearly 80 students across the division earning college-level credit through the program.

Launched in fall 2025, this initiative was designed to expand access to advanced academic experiences for PWCS students. Through the partnership, all qualifying high schools—Freedom, Gar-Field, C.D. Hylton, Osbourn Park, Potomac, Unity Reed, and Woodbridge—collaborated with top-tier universities to create meaningful pathways for students. Each school selected courses aligned with career pathways, student interests, and general education requirements, allowing students to earn valuable college credit while making progress toward their long-term academic and professional goals.

Students participated in virtual courses taught by professors from leading universities, including Arizona State, Georgetown, Howard, Morehouse, the University of California–San Diego, the University of Pennsylvania, Vanderbilt, and Wesleyan. Courses covered a wide range of subjects, from environmental studies and climate change to data science and criminal law.

Each course runs for one semester. At Woodbridge High, students partnered with Georgetown University, enrolling in the university’s Map of the Modern World and International Relations courses. At the end of the semester, they visited Georgetown’s campus, where they met their professor in person.

"The students in our NEON class met with the professor of our Maps of the Modern World class and the director of Georgetown University’s African Studies Department, and the discussion felt like a college seminar,” said Nicole Falgiano, Woodbridge supervising teacher. “I was so proud of our students and the level of discourse fostered through the NEON program.”

"Visiting Georgetown to meet our professor was one of the most informative and fun experiences of the course,” said Karla Ventura, a senior at Woodbridge. “The professor, along with another professor from the Walsh School of Foreign Service, encouraged our group to reflect on the images and assumptions we associate with different regions. It was such an amazing and eye-opening discussion, shifting our perceptions on how we approach global issues and the importance of civil discourse.”

The partnership will continue into the 2026–27 school year with the same participating high schools. Schools are currently finalizing course offerings for the upcoming year, with several already confirmed. Among the universities providing instruction will be Cornell University, Columbia University, and Spelman College, with courses expected to span subjects ranging from environmental science and climate change to fashion and other areas of study.

Once all courses are finalized, students will be able to register. Interested students should reach out to their school counselor for more information about applying. Students will find out if they’ve been accepted into the program in June.

Contact Information:

Meghan Silas, PWCS Media Relations Coordinator

Silasmc@pwcs.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7ef9891-70c8-478f-906f-bedf7d6432bc