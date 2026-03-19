Baltimore, MD, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation warning that the rapid rise of artificial intelligence may be creating serious financial risk across the tech sector.

In the presentation, Rickards looks at how the global race to build AI has triggered massive spending across the industry. Companies are pouring money into advanced chips, data centers, and cloud systems needed to run more complex AI tools.

According to Rickards, this spending boom has created a tightly connected market where trouble at one company could quickly spread to others.

The newly released briefing examines how this buildup may be creating more fragility beneath the surface of the AI trade.

The Costly Buildout Behind AI

While AI tools are getting more attention, the systems behind them are even bigger and more expensive.

AI platforms need huge computing networks, enormous amounts of data, and powerful hardware to operate.

To meet that demand, companies are rushing to expand server capacity, build new facilities, and buy advanced semiconductor technology.

Rickards explains that this buildout has become one of the biggest spending waves the tech industry has seen in years.

How Booms Can Turn Into Trouble

The presentation also places today’s AI boom in the context of past technology manias.

Rickards explains that major breakthroughs often bring fast investment, rising expectations, and intense competition.

But when too much money chases the same trend, those booms can also create instability.

By comparing AI to earlier tech cycles, the briefing suggests the current buildup may be following a familiar and dangerous path.

A Market Tied Together by AI Spending

Another focus of the presentation is how many parts of the tech sector are now tied to the same AI buildout.

Companies involved in chips, cloud infrastructure, energy, and data processing all depend on the same wave of spending.

Rickards explains how this web of relationships may make the market more vulnerable if one important piece starts to crack.

The presentation warns that when so many companies depend on the same trend, the fallout can spread quickly.

Why Rickards Says This Matters Now

Rickards argues that AI is no longer just a story about new technology.

It is also a story about heavy spending, high expectations, and growing financial pressure.

As more companies, investors, and institutions crowd into the same trade, the presentation raises the risk that the AI boom could have wider consequences if momentum starts to break.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Rickards has advised senior officials at institutions including the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Treasury on matters involving financial markets and economic strategy.

Rickards’ research is published by Paradigm Press, a financial research publisher known for producing educational market analysis and commentary on major economic and technology developments. Paradigm Press has developed a strong reputation among readers and currently maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google, reflecting nearly two thousand reviews from individuals who follow the company’s research and financial publications.

Through its research briefings and market commentary, the firm aims to help readers better understand the forces shaping modern markets, emerging technologies, and the global economy.