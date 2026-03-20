Dubai, UAE, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's latest presale stage sold out ahead of schedule after the team dropped a major bridge update that wipes out gas fees and failed transfers draining Ethereum traders for years, and total capital is now past $8.19 million with new wallets entering at double last month's pace. This Ethereum based crypto is generating the kind of attention only a handful of presale projects in history have drawn this early. Every stage that closes behind pushes the next entry higher, which means every wallet that secured a position before this sellout is already sitting on a built in advantage that compounds with each round. The xrp price prediction is targeting $150 and the headlines are heating up, but what is driving large addresses to treat Pepeto like the most important presale of 2026 becomes clear below.

Crypto News: Pepeto Advances Ethereum Bridge While the XRP Price Prediction Hits $150

Pepeto's acceleration is clear and the launch window is closing, but first the XRP forecast generating the most crypto news attention. The $150 target comes from fractal analysis matching formations dating back to 2014 as tracked by The Crypto Basic. But $150 with 57 billion tokens means roughly $8.5 trillion in market cap, pushing toward $13 trillion with unlocks. That exceeds China's GDP. Most institutional forecasts place the realistic xrp price prediction between $5 and $10 this cycle.

The addresses that bought XRP below a dollar and held through the SEC case turned patience into generational money because they spotted value before the crowd. Those wallets are entering Pepeto because the pattern is identical: a verified Ethereum based exchange, leadership that produced at massive scale, and a price the wider market is sleeping on. XRP sits at $1.50. The XRP outlook may reach $10 for a 6.6x over years. The wallets that captured that return from XRP are choosing Pepeto where presale math compresses the outcome into a shorter window.

Pepeto Bridge Fixes What Ethereum Traders Lost Billions To

Pepeto's bridge is structurally different from anything in the meme coin space because it solves real problems on the Ethereum blockchain that cost traders billions. Transferring assets across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana today means relying on separate bridges that charge fees, take minutes, and sometimes fail entirely. Pepeto routes all three chains through a single zero cost execution layer with AI driven verification that checks every contract for risk before it goes live. SolidProof completed the full audit before the presale opened.

The cofounder is the same person who built the original Pepe into an $11 billion market cap, a Binance executive built the exchange architecture, and every trade sends fees permanently to presale wallets based on position size. Culture driven projects create massive attention. Shiba Inu proved that when early holders turned small entries into millions. Infrastructure projects create lasting revenue. Pepeto operates where both forces meet, viral energy plus real Ethereum based utility, and the attention drives the volume while the volume rewards the holders who created it.

The crypto news around this presale is starting to reflect what the wallets inside already understand, and the xrp price prediction headlines only bring more eyes to a market where Pepeto sits as the strongest early stage opportunity with verified infrastructure according to CoinMarketCap presale tracking data.

Conclusion

The wallets that captured life changing returns from XRP did it by entering when the crowd had zero awareness, and that exact behavior is showing up inside Pepeto's presale right now from the same kind of addresses

Capital past $8.19 million while the market sits in fear, a cofounder who built an $11 billion project from nothing, a Binance executive running the exchange, and a revenue model where every trade pays holders permanently. This is the setup serious capital spots and loads heavy before the crypto news catches up.

The xrp price prediction keeps climbing and the pattern is already repeating. The wallets tracking where the largest addresses are moving have entered Pepeto at presale pricing, and the wallets that hesitate will end up buying from them after the Binance listing at a price that makes today's entry look like a gift. The Pepeto official website is where those positions are being built right now, and once the listing goes live the presale window closes permanently.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

The xrp price prediction targets $5 to $10 this cycle based on institutional forecasts, with fractal analysts projecting $150 long term, though that level requires a market cap exceeding $8.5 trillion.

Why is Pepeto making crypto news as an Ethereum based presale?

Pepeto is making crypto news because its zero fee bridge across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana solves problems that cost traders billions, and the presale crossed $8.19 million with stages selling out ahead of schedule.



