LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

20 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 13 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 16,900 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 381.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 386.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 384.303107





Date of purchase: 16 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 4,987 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 377.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 384.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 381.491979





Date of purchase: 17 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,264 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 380.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 388.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 384.573277





Date of purchase: 18 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,754 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 383.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 390.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 386.526850





Date of purchase: 19 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 4,845 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 372.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 379.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 375.001135

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,196,031 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,803,456 have voting rights and 2,544,347 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Following this announcement, the Company intends to make announcements in respect of its share buyback programme on a weekly basis every Friday, starting 13 March 2026.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 566 385.000 13/03/2026 08:10:43 LSE 266 383.500 13/03/2026 08:28:05 LSE 377 382.000 13/03/2026 08:28:07 LSE 223 381.000 13/03/2026 08:32:03 LSE 400 383.000 13/03/2026 08:47:06 LSE 174 381.500 13/03/2026 09:29:32 LSE 223 381.500 13/03/2026 09:35:03 LSE 760 381.500 13/03/2026 10:56:21 LSE 400 385.000 13/03/2026 11:44:33 LSE 223 385.500 13/03/2026 13:03:08 LSE 223 386.500 13/03/2026 13:27:32 LSE 223 386.500 13/03/2026 13:49:20 LSE 231 386.000 13/03/2026 14:12:18 LSE 223 385.500 13/03/2026 14:35:55 LSE 263 385.000 13/03/2026 14:57:28 LSE 117 385.000 13/03/2026 15:54:11 LSE 108 385.000 13/03/2026 15:55:17 LSE 225 385.000 13/03/2026 15:55:17 LSE 200 385.000 13/03/2026 15:55:17 LSE 25 385.000 13/03/2026 15:55:17 LSE 225 385.000 13/03/2026 15:55:28 LSE 17 385.000 13/03/2026 15:55:52 LSE 140 385.000 13/03/2026 15:56:57 LSE 68 385.000 13/03/2026 15:57:36 LSE 141 385.000 13/03/2026 15:57:36 LSE 84 385.000 13/03/2026 15:57:37 LSE 225 385.000 13/03/2026 15:57:37 LSE 225 385.000 13/03/2026 15:57:37 LSE 225 385.000 13/03/2026 15:57:37 LSE 225 385.000 13/03/2026 15:57:37 LSE 225 385.000 13/03/2026 15:57:37 LSE 225 385.000 13/03/2026 15:57:37 LSE 225 385.000 13/03/2026 15:57:37 LSE 225 385.000 13/03/2026 15:57:37 LSE 225 385.000 13/03/2026 15:57:38 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:57:46 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:57:46 LSE 5 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:23 LSE 220 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:23 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:23 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:23 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:23 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:23 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:23 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:23 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:24 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:24 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:24 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:24 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:25 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:25 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:25 LSE 125 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:25 LSE 100 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:25 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:25 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:25 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:27 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:31 LSE 129 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:31 LSE 96 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:31 LSE 32 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:31 LSE 193 384.500 13/03/2026 15:58:31 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:59:00 LSE 46 384.500 13/03/2026 15:59:00 LSE 179 384.500 13/03/2026 15:59:00 LSE 46 384.500 13/03/2026 15:59:00 LSE 198 384.500 13/03/2026 15:59:00 LSE 27 384.500 13/03/2026 15:59:00 LSE 89 384.500 13/03/2026 15:59:00 LSE 136 384.500 13/03/2026 15:59:00 LSE 225 384.500 13/03/2026 15:59:03 LSE 70 384.500 13/03/2026 15:59:03 LSE 62 384.500 13/03/2026 15:59:08 LSE 19 384.500 13/03/2026 16:00:01 LSE 17 384.500 13/03/2026 16:00:10 LSE 112 384.500 13/03/2026 16:00:10 LSE 46 384.500 13/03/2026 16:00:10 LSE 178 384.500 13/03/2026 16:00:10 LSE 65 383.000 13/03/2026 16:04:34 LSE 466 384.000 13/03/2026 16:13:43 LSE 239 383.000 13/03/2026 16:16:05 LSE 226 384.000 13/03/2026 16:24:21 LSE 226 384.000 13/03/2026 16:24:21 LSE 226 384.000 13/03/2026 16:24:21 LSE 226 384.000 13/03/2026 16:24:21 LSE 226 384.000 13/03/2026 16:24:22 LSE 225 384.000 16/03/2026 08:38:47 LSE 594 381.500 16/03/2026 08:45:42 LSE 282 379.000 16/03/2026 09:31:17 LSE 68 378.000 16/03/2026 09:54:17 LSE 225 377.500 16/03/2026 10:08:06 LSE 225 380.000 16/03/2026 10:33:46 LSE 61 381.000 16/03/2026 11:10:23 LSE 164 381.000 16/03/2026 11:10:23 LSE 256 381.500 16/03/2026 13:28:51 LSE 66 381.000 16/03/2026 15:41:08 LSE 213 381.000 16/03/2026 15:41:08 LSE 207 381.500 16/03/2026 16:00:16 LSE 20 381.500 16/03/2026 16:01:22 LSE 324 381.500 16/03/2026 16:01:22 LSE 227 381.500 16/03/2026 16:01:33 LSE 7 382.500 16/03/2026 16:24:02 LSE 219 382.500 16/03/2026 16:24:06 LSE 226 382.500 16/03/2026 16:24:06 LSE 226 382.500 16/03/2026 16:25:12 LSE 248 382.500 16/03/2026 16:25:12 LSE 226 382.500 16/03/2026 16:25:12 LSE 226 382.500 16/03/2026 16:25:12 LSE 44 382.500 16/03/2026 16:29:42 LSE 182 382.500 16/03/2026 16:29:51 LSE 226 382.500 16/03/2026 16:29:51 LSE 226 383.000 17/03/2026 09:22:43 LSE 1 381.000 17/03/2026 09:40:12 LSE 393 381.000 17/03/2026 10:01:40 LSE 282 381.000 17/03/2026 10:01:40 LSE 602 380.500 17/03/2026 10:38:32 LSE 231 382.000 17/03/2026 11:37:28 LSE 226 383.000 17/03/2026 11:39:54 LSE 226 383.500 17/03/2026 11:48:22 LSE 234 384.500 17/03/2026 12:06:06 LSE 226 385.500 17/03/2026 13:05:22 LSE 467 388.000 17/03/2026 13:44:17 LSE 288 387.500 17/03/2026 14:30:14 LSE 226 385.500 17/03/2026 15:18:49 LSE 284 385.000 17/03/2026 15:34:25 LSE 243 385.500 17/03/2026 15:55:05 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:02:40 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:02:40 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:02:44 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:04:57 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:04:57 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:04:57 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:04:57 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:04:57 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 230 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 55 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 170 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 42 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 199 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 379 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:07:30 LSE 225 384.000 17/03/2026 16:07:33 LSE 225 384.000 17/03/2026 16:07:35 LSE 225 384.500 17/03/2026 16:12:37 LSE 240 384.500 17/03/2026 16:12:37 LSE 76 384.500 17/03/2026 16:12:37 LSE 225 384.500 17/03/2026 16:12:37 LSE 225 384.500 17/03/2026 16:12:37 LSE 225 384.500 17/03/2026 16:12:37 LSE 225 384.500 17/03/2026 16:12:37 LSE 176 385.000 17/03/2026 16:12:37 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:12:37 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:12:37 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:12:37 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:12:39 LSE 198 385.000 17/03/2026 16:12:39 LSE 9 385.000 17/03/2026 16:12:39 LSE 18 385.000 17/03/2026 16:13:01 LSE 19 385.000 17/03/2026 16:13:01 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:13:49 LSE 11 385.000 17/03/2026 16:13:49 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:14:09 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:14:09 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:14:09 LSE 129 385.000 17/03/2026 16:14:09 LSE 96 385.000 17/03/2026 16:14:09 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:14:09 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:14:10 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:14:10 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:14:10 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:14:10 LSE 225 385.000 17/03/2026 16:14:10 LSE 204 385.000 17/03/2026 16:14:10 LSE 233 384.000 17/03/2026 16:15:18 LSE 75 383.500 17/03/2026 16:27:13 LSE 203 386.500 18/03/2026 08:31:09 LSE 7 387.000 18/03/2026 09:06:03 LSE 839 390.000 18/03/2026 10:41:34 LSE 292 389.500 18/03/2026 10:58:56 LSE 485 389.500 18/03/2026 10:58:56 LSE 404 387.500 18/03/2026 11:26:43 LSE 970 388.500 18/03/2026 11:42:44 LSE 591 388.500 18/03/2026 12:00:41 LSE 985 388.500 18/03/2026 12:19:05 LSE 331 388.500 18/03/2026 12:19:05 LSE 226 387.500 18/03/2026 12:28:46 LSE 226 387.000 18/03/2026 12:30:39 LSE 367 386.500 18/03/2026 12:33:02 LSE 259 386.500 18/03/2026 12:33:02 LSE 226 386.000 18/03/2026 13:06:14 LSE 523 385.500 18/03/2026 13:15:44 LSE 209 386.500 18/03/2026 13:35:40 LSE 1040 386.500 18/03/2026 13:38:21 LSE 500 386.500 18/03/2026 13:40:05 LSE 164 386.500 18/03/2026 13:40:05 LSE 343 386.000 18/03/2026 13:58:01 LSE 533 386.000 18/03/2026 13:58:01 LSE 533 385.500 18/03/2026 13:58:56 LSE 385 385.500 18/03/2026 14:00:35 LSE 807 385.500 18/03/2026 14:25:59 LSE 257 385.500 18/03/2026 14:26:14 LSE 651 385.500 18/03/2026 14:42:44 LSE 253 385.500 18/03/2026 14:42:44 LSE 377 384.500 18/03/2026 15:10:26 LSE 468 384.500 18/03/2026 15:10:26 LSE 400 384.500 18/03/2026 15:10:58 LSE 464 384.500 18/03/2026 15:11:26 LSE 88 384.000 18/03/2026 15:14:06 LSE 376 384.000 18/03/2026 15:14:06 LSE 218 384.000 18/03/2026 15:15:21 LSE 754 383.500 18/03/2026 15:20:31 LSE 301 379.000 19/03/2026 08:01:06 LSE 151 379.000 19/03/2026 08:01:06 LSE 226 378.500 19/03/2026 08:01:11 LSE 244 375.000 19/03/2026 08:33:39 LSE 81 374.000 19/03/2026 09:27:48 LSE 239 375.000 19/03/2026 10:13:33 LSE 108 375.000 19/03/2026 10:25:06 LSE 27 375.000 19/03/2026 10:25:09 LSE 241 375.000 19/03/2026 10:25:09 LSE 249 376.000 19/03/2026 10:41:05 LSE 234 376.000 19/03/2026 11:14:02 LSE 235 375.500 19/03/2026 12:02:04 LSE 6 373.500 19/03/2026 12:59:11 LSE 226 373.500 19/03/2026 13:07:28 LSE 226 376.500 19/03/2026 13:54:42 LSE 3 373.500 19/03/2026 14:19:20 LSE 210 373.500 19/03/2026 14:19:20 LSE 66 373.500 19/03/2026 14:19:22 LSE 226 374.000 19/03/2026 14:40:09 LSE 306 373.500 19/03/2026 15:09:09 LSE 277 372.500 19/03/2026 15:16:11 LSE 226 373.500 19/03/2026 15:31:30 LSE 227 373.500 19/03/2026 15:31:34 LSE 237 373.500 19/03/2026 16:10:42 LSE 45 374.000 19/03/2026 16:18:55 LSE 228 374.000 19/03/2026 16:21:42 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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