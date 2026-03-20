Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
20 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:13 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:16,900
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):381.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):386.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):384.303107


Date of purchase:16 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:4,987
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):377.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):384.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):381.491979


Date of purchase:17 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:15,264
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):380.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):388.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):384.573277


Date of purchase:18 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:15,754
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):383.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):390.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):386.526850


Date of purchase:19 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:4,845
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):372.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):379.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):375.001135

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,196,031 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,803,456 have voting rights and 2,544,347 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Following this announcement, the Company intends to make announcements in respect of its share buyback programme on a weekly basis every Friday, starting 13 March 2026.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
566385.00013/03/2026 08:10:43LSE  
266383.50013/03/2026 08:28:05LSE  
377382.00013/03/2026 08:28:07LSE  
223381.00013/03/2026 08:32:03LSE  
400383.00013/03/2026 08:47:06LSE  
174381.50013/03/2026 09:29:32LSE  
223381.50013/03/2026 09:35:03LSE  
760381.50013/03/2026 10:56:21LSE  
400385.00013/03/2026 11:44:33LSE  
223385.50013/03/2026 13:03:08LSE  
223386.50013/03/2026 13:27:32LSE  
223386.50013/03/2026 13:49:20LSE  
231386.00013/03/2026 14:12:18LSE  
223385.50013/03/2026 14:35:55LSE  
263385.00013/03/2026 14:57:28LSE  
117385.00013/03/2026 15:54:11LSE  
108385.00013/03/2026 15:55:17LSE  
225385.00013/03/2026 15:55:17LSE  
200385.00013/03/2026 15:55:17LSE  
25385.00013/03/2026 15:55:17LSE  
225385.00013/03/2026 15:55:28LSE  
17385.00013/03/2026 15:55:52LSE  
140385.00013/03/2026 15:56:57LSE  
68385.00013/03/2026 15:57:36LSE  
141385.00013/03/2026 15:57:36LSE  
84385.00013/03/2026 15:57:37LSE  
225385.00013/03/2026 15:57:37LSE  
225385.00013/03/2026 15:57:37LSE  
225385.00013/03/2026 15:57:37LSE  
225385.00013/03/2026 15:57:37LSE  
225385.00013/03/2026 15:57:37LSE  
225385.00013/03/2026 15:57:37LSE  
225385.00013/03/2026 15:57:37LSE  
225385.00013/03/2026 15:57:37LSE  
225385.00013/03/2026 15:57:38LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:57:46LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:57:46LSE  
5384.50013/03/2026 15:58:23LSE  
220384.50013/03/2026 15:58:23LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:23LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:23LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:23LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:23LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:23LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:23LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:24LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:24LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:24LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:24LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:25LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:25LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:25LSE  
125384.50013/03/2026 15:58:25LSE  
100384.50013/03/2026 15:58:25LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:25LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:25LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:27LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:58:31LSE  
129384.50013/03/2026 15:58:31LSE  
96384.50013/03/2026 15:58:31LSE  
32384.50013/03/2026 15:58:31LSE  
193384.50013/03/2026 15:58:31LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:59:00LSE  
46384.50013/03/2026 15:59:00LSE  
179384.50013/03/2026 15:59:00LSE  
46384.50013/03/2026 15:59:00LSE  
198384.50013/03/2026 15:59:00LSE  
27384.50013/03/2026 15:59:00LSE  
89384.50013/03/2026 15:59:00LSE  
136384.50013/03/2026 15:59:00LSE  
225384.50013/03/2026 15:59:03LSE  
70384.50013/03/2026 15:59:03LSE  
62384.50013/03/2026 15:59:08LSE  
19384.50013/03/2026 16:00:01LSE  
17384.50013/03/2026 16:00:10LSE  
112384.50013/03/2026 16:00:10LSE  
46384.50013/03/2026 16:00:10LSE  
178384.50013/03/2026 16:00:10LSE  
65383.00013/03/2026 16:04:34LSE  
466384.00013/03/2026 16:13:43LSE  
239383.00013/03/2026 16:16:05LSE  
226384.00013/03/2026 16:24:21LSE  
226384.00013/03/2026 16:24:21LSE  
226384.00013/03/2026 16:24:21LSE  
226384.00013/03/2026 16:24:21LSE  
226384.00013/03/2026 16:24:22LSE  
225384.00016/03/2026 08:38:47LSE  
594381.50016/03/2026 08:45:42LSE  
282379.00016/03/2026 09:31:17LSE  
68378.00016/03/2026 09:54:17LSE  
225377.50016/03/2026 10:08:06LSE  
225380.00016/03/2026 10:33:46LSE  
61381.00016/03/2026 11:10:23LSE  
164381.00016/03/2026 11:10:23LSE  
256381.50016/03/2026 13:28:51LSE  
66381.00016/03/2026 15:41:08LSE  
213381.00016/03/2026 15:41:08LSE  
207381.50016/03/2026 16:00:16LSE  
20381.50016/03/2026 16:01:22LSE  
324381.50016/03/2026 16:01:22LSE  
227381.50016/03/2026 16:01:33LSE  
7382.50016/03/2026 16:24:02LSE  
219382.50016/03/2026 16:24:06LSE  
226382.50016/03/2026 16:24:06LSE  
226382.50016/03/2026 16:25:12LSE  
248382.50016/03/2026 16:25:12LSE  
226382.50016/03/2026 16:25:12LSE  
226382.50016/03/2026 16:25:12LSE  
44382.50016/03/2026 16:29:42LSE  
182382.50016/03/2026 16:29:51LSE  
226382.50016/03/2026 16:29:51LSE  
226383.00017/03/2026 09:22:43LSE  
1381.00017/03/2026 09:40:12LSE  
393381.00017/03/2026 10:01:40LSE  
282381.00017/03/2026 10:01:40LSE  
602380.50017/03/2026 10:38:32LSE  
231382.00017/03/2026 11:37:28LSE  
226383.00017/03/2026 11:39:54LSE  
226383.50017/03/2026 11:48:22LSE  
234384.50017/03/2026 12:06:06LSE  
226385.50017/03/2026 13:05:22LSE  
467388.00017/03/2026 13:44:17LSE  
288387.50017/03/2026 14:30:14LSE  
226385.50017/03/2026 15:18:49LSE  
284385.00017/03/2026 15:34:25LSE  
243385.50017/03/2026 15:55:05LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:02:40LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:02:40LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:02:44LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:04:57LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:04:57LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:04:57LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:04:57LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:04:57LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
230385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
55385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
170385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
42385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
199385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
379385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:07:30LSE  
225384.00017/03/2026 16:07:33LSE  
225384.00017/03/2026 16:07:35LSE  
225384.50017/03/2026 16:12:37LSE  
240384.50017/03/2026 16:12:37LSE  
76384.50017/03/2026 16:12:37LSE  
225384.50017/03/2026 16:12:37LSE  
225384.50017/03/2026 16:12:37LSE  
225384.50017/03/2026 16:12:37LSE  
225384.50017/03/2026 16:12:37LSE  
176385.00017/03/2026 16:12:37LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:12:37LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:12:37LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:12:37LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:12:39LSE  
198385.00017/03/2026 16:12:39LSE  
9385.00017/03/2026 16:12:39LSE  
18385.00017/03/2026 16:13:01LSE  
19385.00017/03/2026 16:13:01LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:13:49LSE  
11385.00017/03/2026 16:13:49LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:14:09LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:14:09LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:14:09LSE  
129385.00017/03/2026 16:14:09LSE  
96385.00017/03/2026 16:14:09LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:14:09LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:14:10LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:14:10LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:14:10LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:14:10LSE  
225385.00017/03/2026 16:14:10LSE  
204385.00017/03/2026 16:14:10LSE  
233384.00017/03/2026 16:15:18LSE  
75383.50017/03/2026 16:27:13LSE  
203386.50018/03/2026 08:31:09LSE  
7387.00018/03/2026 09:06:03LSE  
839390.00018/03/2026 10:41:34LSE  
292389.50018/03/2026 10:58:56LSE  
485389.50018/03/2026 10:58:56LSE  
404387.50018/03/2026 11:26:43LSE  
970388.50018/03/2026 11:42:44LSE  
591388.50018/03/2026 12:00:41LSE  
985388.50018/03/2026 12:19:05LSE  
331388.50018/03/2026 12:19:05LSE  
226387.50018/03/2026 12:28:46LSE  
226387.00018/03/2026 12:30:39LSE  
367386.50018/03/2026 12:33:02LSE  
259386.50018/03/2026 12:33:02LSE  
226386.00018/03/2026 13:06:14LSE  
523385.50018/03/2026 13:15:44LSE  
209386.50018/03/2026 13:35:40LSE  
1040386.50018/03/2026 13:38:21LSE  
500386.50018/03/2026 13:40:05LSE  
164386.50018/03/2026 13:40:05LSE  
343386.00018/03/2026 13:58:01LSE  
533386.00018/03/2026 13:58:01LSE  
533385.50018/03/2026 13:58:56LSE  
385385.50018/03/2026 14:00:35LSE  
807385.50018/03/2026 14:25:59LSE  
257385.50018/03/2026 14:26:14LSE  
651385.50018/03/2026 14:42:44LSE  
253385.50018/03/2026 14:42:44LSE  
377384.50018/03/2026 15:10:26LSE  
468384.50018/03/2026 15:10:26LSE  
400384.50018/03/2026 15:10:58LSE  
464384.50018/03/2026 15:11:26LSE  
88384.00018/03/2026 15:14:06LSE  
376384.00018/03/2026 15:14:06LSE  
218384.00018/03/2026 15:15:21LSE  
754383.50018/03/2026 15:20:31LSE  
301379.00019/03/2026 08:01:06LSE  
151379.00019/03/2026 08:01:06LSE  
226378.50019/03/2026 08:01:11LSE  
244375.00019/03/2026 08:33:39LSE  
81374.00019/03/2026 09:27:48LSE  
239375.00019/03/2026 10:13:33LSE  
108375.00019/03/2026 10:25:06LSE  
27375.00019/03/2026 10:25:09LSE  
241375.00019/03/2026 10:25:09LSE  
249376.00019/03/2026 10:41:05LSE  
234376.00019/03/2026 11:14:02LSE  
235375.50019/03/2026 12:02:04LSE  
6373.50019/03/2026 12:59:11LSE  
226373.50019/03/2026 13:07:28LSE  
226376.50019/03/2026 13:54:42LSE  
3373.50019/03/2026 14:19:20LSE  
210373.50019/03/2026 14:19:20LSE  
66373.50019/03/2026 14:19:22LSE  
226374.00019/03/2026 14:40:09LSE  
306373.50019/03/2026 15:09:09LSE  
277372.50019/03/2026 15:16:11LSE  
226373.50019/03/2026 15:31:30LSE  
227373.50019/03/2026 15:31:34LSE  
237373.50019/03/2026 16:10:42LSE  
45374.00019/03/2026 16:18:55LSE  
228374.00019/03/2026 16:21:42LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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