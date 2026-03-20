MEXC Launches "Crypto Fever" Event with $200,000 in Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched "Crypto Fever," running from March 19 to April 3, 2026 (10:00 UTC). Users can complete simple tasks, spin the wheel, and share $200,000 in rewards.

"Crypto Fever" features two events, each designed to reward users in different ways.

Event 1: Deposit to Earn Up to 15 USDT

Users who deposit 100 USDT or more in eligible tokens and hold for at least one day will receive a 5 USDT Futures bonus. Those depositing 1,000 USDT or more are eligible for a 10 USDT Futures bonus. Users can earn up to 15 USDT in total. Rewards are capped at 1,000 users on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible tokens include LRC, HOOK, RDNT, SXP, FORTH, NTRN, IDEX, and A2Z.

Event 2: Spin to Win GOLD(XAUT), OIL(USOON), BTC & More

Users register for the event and complete tasks to earn spin chances, with each spin for a chance to win GOLD (XAUT), OIL (USOON), BTC, and more.

"Crypto Fever" gives users a low-barrier opportunity to earn meaningful rewards, whether through straightforward deposit bonuses or the chance to win some of today's most sought-after assets, including GOLD (XAUT), OIL (USOON), and Bitcoin. This is part of MEXC's broader mission to make financial opportunity accessible to everyone, not limited by cost, timing, or access. By removing barriers and expanding asset access, MEXC empowers users to discover more and move faster in the market.

For event details and to participate, visit the MEXC official event page.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41236d66-2333-4691-a57d-4a470d6e8029