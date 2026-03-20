OSB GROUP PLC - Block Application for Admission to Trading

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Block Application for Admission to Trading

A block application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a total of 500,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each (the Shares) to be admitted to trading. The Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued Shares of the Company. Admission is expected on or around 24 March 2026. Shares will be allotted from time to time following the exercise of options pursuant to the Company’s Deferred Share Bonus Plan.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Jess Petrie

Group Head of Corporate Governance t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.