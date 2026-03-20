Excellence in Impaired Driving Enforcement Recognized at Inaugural MADD Canada New Brunswick Police Awards

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Police officers across New Brunswick will be honoured at the inaugural MADD Canada New Brunswick Police Awards ceremony for their outstanding efforts to remove impaired drivers from the province’s roadways, waterways, and trails.

MADD Canada established its Police Awards program in 2015 to recognize RCMP, Regional, and Municipal police officers who make extraordinary contributions to keeping impaired drivers off the roads, highways, waterways, and trails in our communities. The MADD Canada New Brunswick Police Awards are made possible through a partnership between MADD Canada, the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety, and the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police. Together, the partners are reinforcing the shared responsibility of preventing impaired driving and strengthening road safety across the province.

“Every impaired driver taken off the road is a life potentially saved,” said MADD Canada CEO Steve Sullivan. “These officers are not just enforcing the law—they are protecting families and communities across New Brunswick. MADD Canada is proud to recognize their extraordinary commitment and to stand alongside our provincial partners in honouring their efforts to prevent tragedies before they happen.”

“MADD Canada is a valued and trusted partner in road safety,” said Deputy Minister Mike Comeau, New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety. “The Government of New Brunswick appreciates their initiative in recognizing the courageous efforts of the police officers who work every day to make our roads and communities safer.”

The MADD Canada’s New Brunswick Police Awards highlight the critical role law enforcement plays in deterring impaired driving and sending a clear message that driving impaired by alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs will not be tolerated.

“Impaired driving in Canada continues to inflict devastating and deeply traumatic consequences on individuals, families, and entire communities,” said Chief Robert M. Bruce, President of the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police. “Its effects are far-reaching and enduring, leaving emotional scars and significant financial burdens that can last a lifetime. I commend MADD Canada for taking the time to recognize and honour the dedicated frontline professionals who work tirelessly to identify, detect, and apprehend those who choose to endanger themselves and others. Their efforts help protect our communities from individuals who recklessly disregard personal responsibility and undermine the collective safety and well-being of their neighbours.”

Today’s award ceremony will be held at Government House in Fredericton during National Impaired Driving Prevention Week (March 15—21) to celebrate the dedication of all police officers who work tirelessly to protect Canadians from the devastating consequences of impaired driving which destroys thousands of live each year in Canada.

Joining MADD Canada for the award ceremony are: The Honourable Louise Imbeault, O.C., O.N.B., Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick; Mike Comeau, Deputy Minister, New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety; Chief Robert Bruce, President of the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police; Assistant Commissioner Matco Sirotic, Commanding Officer of the New Brunswick RCMP; Steve Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, MADD Canada; Shayla Morag Steeves, Atlantic Regional Manager, MADD Canada; and Meg Wetmore, Atlantic Victim Services Manager, MADD Canada.

This year, 65 police officers are being honoured for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement in 2025. The Top Performer Award is presented to the officer who removed the most impaired drivers from New Brunswick’s roadways, waterways, and trails. Gold Coin Awards recognize officers who removed 20 or more impaired drivers, while Silver Coin Awards are presented to those who removed between 11 and 19 impaired drivers. Officers who removed between 6 and 10 impaired drivers will receive Bronze Awards, and will be recognized with a special Certificate of Appreciation at their local detachments.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca