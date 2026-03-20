Leading the Way: A New Era of Innovation in Miami Gardens

CITY OF MIAMI GARDENS REGGIE LEON

COUNCILMAN, SEAT 2

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Councilman Reggie Leon is proud to highlight the launch of EnSima, a transformative development ecosystem bringing world-class design and advanced technology to the heart of Miami Gardens. In partnership with the iconic Italian design house Pininfarina and built by Terraform Developments, EnSima introduces a pioneering healthy, equitable civic prototype model. By prioritizing walkability, social connection, and climate resilience, the project anticipates the needs of Miami Gardens’ residents today and into the future for a new elevated way of living.

Key Highlights:

Design Excellence: Pininfarina, world-renowned for iconic automotive and architectural design, will lead the project’s urban vision process.

Pininfarina, world-renowned for iconic automotive and architectural design, will lead the project’s urban vision process. Advanced Technology: Terraform enables the deployment and integration of advanced technologies at scale, including fiber-composite structural systems and a graphene skin, resulting in faster, more durable, and more efficient construction.

Terraform enables the deployment and integration of advanced technologies at scale, including fiber-composite structural systems and a graphene skin, resulting in faster, more durable, and more efficient construction. Global Partner: The project features world-renowned Master Mentalist Lior Suchard , to drive cultural and economic growth.

The project features world-renowned Master Mentalist , to drive cultural and economic growth. ⁠Community Hub: Organized into a layered mixed-use framework, EnSima integrates cultural programming, local retail, and community services at its ground plane, while terraced residential volumes above support a diverse population with homes that foster both privacy and community.

"This initiative proves that Miami Gardens is a forward-looking hub for innovation," said Councilman Reggie Leon. "By combining design excellence with housing accessibility, we are setting a new standard for how our community grows."

TEL: 305-662-8000 X 2792 FAX: 305-914-9033 EMAIL: RLEON@MIAMIGARDENS-FL.GOV