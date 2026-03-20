GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Marketplace Initiative with Otto Group to Expand Assortment in Europe

EL MONTE, Calif., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced a marketplace initiative with Otto Group, one of Europe’s largest ecommerce and retail enterprises.

As part of this initiative, GigaCloud will facilitate the introduction of select sellers, including leading furniture brands and suppliers, to Otto’s established European selling platform. The initiative is intended to broaden marketplace assortment while leveraging GigaCloud’s global supplier network and technology capabilities.

“This collaboration aligns with our channel-agnostic strategy and reinforces our role as a marketplace solutions provider, connecting global supply with established selling platforms,” said Iman Schrock, President of GigaCloud. “Our model enables suppliers to efficiently access demand through trusted local marketplaces.”

“We are pleased to work with GigaCloud to support the expansion of our marketplace assortment,” said Robert Schlichter, Vice President, Marketplace at Otto Group. “GigaCloud’s supplier network and infrastructure capabilities help enable structured access to high-quality products while maintaining the standards and customer experience expected on the Otto platform.”

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

About Otto Group

The Otto Group is the largest online retailer with European origin, covering the entire value chain of commerce: from sourcing and procurement to logistics, marketing, services, and financial solutions. Over the past 75 years, the company has evolved from a catalog-based mail order business into an international digital retail and services group, consisting of numerous key companies, brands, and holdings in more than 30 countries, primarily in Germany, broader Europe, and North America. Leveraging its strength and market significance, the Otto Group is shaping the future of digital retail and services. The company shows that value-based action drives long-term business success, embracing social, digital, and ecological responsibility based on scientifically validated and ambitious targets.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc

Investor Relations

Email: ir@gigacloudtech.com

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