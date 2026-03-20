Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Redefines Marketing Agility at MarketingPulse: Bridging AI Trends with Unified Execution

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its AI-first customer engagement platform, EngageLab, successfully concluded its high-profile participation at Hong Kong MarketingPulse & eTailingPulse 2026, organized by HKTDC. Throughout the event at the HKCEC, EngageLab’s Booth became a premier destination for marketers seeking to "Redefine Customer Relationships for the AI Era."

Turning AI Trends into Marketing Reality

MarketingPulse 2026 was abuzz with discussions on Agentic AI, reflecting a critical shift in the industry: marketers are no longer looking for simple automation, but for intelligent "agents" capable of autonomous reasoning and execution. As brands grapple with the challenge of scaling personalized experiences without losing the human touch - a recurring theme across the summit’s keynote sessions - EngageLab stood out by demonstrating how these high-level trends are already integrated into its Native AI capabilities:

AI-Human Collaboration: EngageLab LiveDesk showcased how AI Agents seamlessly collaborate with human agents within the LiveDesk environment. By handling routine inquiries and automating complex workflows across all messaging channels, AI allows teams to focus on high-value customer interactions.

AI-Powered Marketing Efficiency: Aligning with the event’s focus on long-term value, EngageLab demonstrated how its Native AI automates high-converting content generation and optimizes delivery strategies. This ensures that every message is not only personalized but also delivered at the most impactful moment, significantly shortening the path from engagement to conversion.

The "All-in-One" Breakthrough: Solving the Marketer’s Greatest Pain Point

The most significant highlight of the event was the overwhelming interest in EngageLab’s Unified Platform, which directly addressed the "fragmentation fatigue" voiced by many e-commerce leaders during the summit’s Digital Transformation sessions. In a landscape where marketing stacks are increasingly siloed—often resulting in disjointed customer experiences and lost conversion opportunities—EngageLab’s ability to consolidate channels, verify, marketing and support into an united, cohesive ecosystem resonated with businesses.

Visitors saw how a single source of truth—combining marketing automation with real-time support—can reshape the consumer journey. This unified approach allows brands to move beyond "stitched-together" stacks to a truly Customer-Centric Marketing Automation strategy that unlocks long-term value.

"Marketers don't just want to send messages; they want to build relationships," said the Marketing Director at EngageLab, Tanya Quan. "By combining modular products, we provide a unified solution that allows brands to 'start anywhere, expand into one platform,' simplifying the complex marketing tech stack and unlocking long-term value."

As the event drew to a close, EngageLab’s message to the marketing world remained clear: in an era of complexity, the path to growth lies in simplification. Whether starting with a single channel or deploying a full-scale AI-driven ecosystem, EngageLab stands ready to help brands turn every interaction into a lasting relationship.

For those who missed the live demonstrations at HKCEC, EngageLab invites you to explore our AI-first solutions online.

About EngageLab



EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com