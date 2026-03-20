Bitcoin Everlight Introduces Shard-Based BTC Reward Model as Mining Economics Deteriorate in 2026





Bitcoin Everlight's Phase 1 presale offers participants access to BTC-denominated network rewards through shard activation, with no mining hardware or technical infrastructure required

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight, a transaction routing and validation network built to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain, has confirmed that Phase 1 of its public presale is currently active with BTCL priced at $0.0008, as Bitcoin mining profitability continues deteriorating under the combined pressure of the 2024 halving, elevated difficulty, and declining hash prices.

How the Shard Model Generates BTC Rewards

Bitcoin Everlight operates a Transaction Validation Node network responsible for transaction routing, network coordination, and reward distribution. Nodes contribute to performance through uptime consistency and verified transaction processing, with routing micro-fees distributed based on measurable contribution factors including routing volume, latency, and successful delivery rates.

Everlight Shards function as the participation layer sitting on top of that node infrastructure. Each shard connects a participant's token position to the BTC-denominated fee pool the node network generates, with all technical operations handled automatically through the Everlight dashboard. Participants access the dashboard via MetaMask or WalletConnect on desktop and mobile, with live visibility into reward accrual, tier progress, and network performance metrics.

During the presale period, activated shards earn fixed BTCL rewards immediately upon activation. At mainnet launch, the same shard transitions automatically to performance-based BTC distribution from live routing activity — with no migration or additional steps required.

Everlight Shards Tier Structure

Three shard activation tiers are available during the current presale phase. The Azure Shard activates at a $500 total commitment and earns up to 12% APY in BTCL during the presale period, transitioning to BTC rewards at mainnet launch. The Violet Shard activates at $1,500 with up to 20% APY during presale, and the Radiant Shard activates at $3,000 with up to 28% APY — both carrying the same BTC reward transition when the network goes live.

Entry begins at $50, accepted across more than nine cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, XRP, DOGE, ADA, USDC, and USDT. Participants holding tokens below any threshold maintain a dormant shard position that upgrades automatically once their cumulative commitment crosses the next tier.

Supply Framework and Security Verification

Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed total supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL — a structure mirroring Bitcoin's own scarcity model, with no inflation mechanism built into the protocol. Forty-five percent of the supply is allocated to presale participants, 20% is reserved for node rewards and network incentives, 15% covers exchange liquidity, 10% goes to the team and core contributors under vesting conditions, and 10% is allocated to ecosystem development and treasury operations.

The project completed dual smart contract audits through Spywolf and Solidproof, alongside dual KYC verifications through Spywolf and Vital Block before the presale opened. Phase 1 is currently active with 472,500,000 tokens available at $0.0008 per token.

"Bitcoin Everlight was designed for participants who want exposure to Bitcoin network economics without the infrastructure overhead that industrial mining now requires," said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight. "Activating a shard connects a participant directly to the fee revenue the network generates — and that transition to live BTC distribution at mainnet launch happens automatically."

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a transaction-focused network built to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain. It coordinates transaction routing and node activity without modifying Bitcoin's underlying protocol or consensus mechanisms, keeping settlement on Bitcoin while handling network coordination at a separate layer. Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL and is conducting a multi-stage public presale, currently in Phase 1, as part of its initial network rollout.

For more information, visit:

Official Website: https://bitcoineverlight.com/earn-btc

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinEverlight

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BTCEverlight

Medium: https://medium.com/@BitcoinEverlight

Media Contact:

Michael G. Dennehy

info@bitcoineverlight.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f8a5c81-2fef-42c5-9035-492133d5e255