Security IP Market Accelerates as OEM Demand for Integrated, Certification-Ready Components Surges

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security IP is entering a new phase of accelerated growth as OEMs push for fully integrated, certification‑ready security components across semiconductor designs. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, rising demand for secure Root of Trust (RoT), key provisioning, authentication, and post‑quantum‑ready cryptography (PQC) is reshaping supplier strategies and driving market consolidation.

“OEMs are looking for certified embedded security solutions that can be personalized to their use cases,” said Michela Menting, Vice President at ABI Research. “This shift is transforming the IP landscape, forcing providers to innovate beyond standalone crypto blocks. In this context, semiconductors and chipmakers must now consider full‑stack, configurable security platforms that can scale across a wide range of SoCs and better comply with emerging regulatory requirements through certification programs like FIPS. CC, and SESIP, for example.”

Security IP is increasingly delivered as bundled subsystems, combining cryptographic libraries, firmware, and RoT modules, under mixed-revenue models. These integration trends are accelerating collaboration between hardware IP vendors, software stack providers, and chipmakers to deliver configurable platforms with consistent APIs and multi-certification alignment. While licenses dominate up-front cash flow, it is services, a traditionally small part of IP revenues, that are a rising component, priced anywhere between 10% and 30% of the initial licenses, and with a much longer tail end in view of growing crypto-agility demands.

Market consolidation has also intensified, with acquisitions such as Synopsys integrating Elliptic Technologies and Intrinsic ID, and Cadence acquiring Secure‑IC to build vertically unified secure‑element platforms. Meanwhile, providers like Rambus, FortifyIQ, and Xiphera are differentiating through post‑quantum agility, side‑channel protection, and high‑performance MACsec/IPsec engines aimed at AI, data center, and IoT designs.

“Security IP is increasingly becoming a platform play, with turnkey certification and configurability defining the next competitive frontier in secure semiconductor design,” said Menting.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Security IP: Design Integration & Pricing Strategies report, part of the company’s Trusted Device Solutions research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

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