QNX, Wind River, SYSGO, and Green Hills Software Named Leaders in ABI Research’s Commercial Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) for Robotics Functional Safety Ranking

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As industrial robotics systems become more complex and safety-critical, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research has named QNX, Wind River, SYSGO, and Green Hills Software as Leaders in its Commercial Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) for Robotics Functional Safety ranking.

“The market for safety-certified RTOS platforms is becoming increasingly strategic as robotics OEMs and integrators prepare for stricter safety validation requirements and more software-defined system architectures,” said George Chowdhury, Senior Analyst at ABI Research. “The companies that lead this market are the ones that can combine certifiable real-time performance with architectural resilience, ecosystem support, and a practical path to mixed-criticality designs.”

QNX led the ranking due to its strong microkernel architecture, extensive safety certifications, and broad silicon and partner ecosystem support. Wind River stood out for its implementation strength, earning the top implementation score in the assessment, supported by its VxWorks installed base, certification pedigree, and mature hardware support. SYSGO’s PikeOS differentiated through its separation-kernel and hypervisor approach for mixed-criticality robotics systems, while Green Hills Software earned recognition for its high-assurance, security-first architecture and deep certification expertise across demanding embedded markets‌.

ABI Research found that the market is being shaped by several key trends, including stricter functional safety standards, growing interest in AI-ready robotics platforms, demand for edge-to-cloud safety integration, and wider adoption of mixed-criticality architectures with deterministic scheduling and hypervisor support. At the same time, the convergence of functional safety and cybersecurity is raising the bar for RTOS vendors serving industrial automation and robotics customers.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Commercial Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) for Robotics Functional Safety competitive ranking. This report is part of the company’s Industrial, Collaborative & Commercial Robotics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

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