Cordia Breaks Ground on Plant 4, Expanding Carbon-Free Chilled Water Capacity in Downtown Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordia celebrated the groundbreaking of Energy Center Phoenix (ECP) Plant 4, a new state-of-the-art, carbon-free chilled water facility located in the heart of Phoenix's Biomedical Core. The ceremony, held on March 18, 2026 at 709 N. 6th Street, was attended by key partners including the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, Phoenix Bioscience Core, and project contractors Caliente Construction, IMEG, Deutsch Architecture Group, and CCBG.

Plant 4 represents a total investment of ~$75,000,000 and will add 10,200 tons of chilled water capacity to Cordia's downtown Phoenix system, powered entirely by carbon-free electricity sourced through a partnership with Arizona Public Service (APS). The facility is expected to become fully operational by Summer 2027.

"Plant 4 is a pivotal moment for Cordia and for downtown Phoenix,” says Jacob Graff, Cordia COO. “As the Phoenix Bioscience Core evolves into a world-class hub for research, healthcare, and innovation, we are proud to provide the clean, reliable energy infrastructure to accelerate the growth of the community."

The new plant is a direct response to rapidly growing demand in the Phoenix Bioscience Core. Cordia's existing downtown chilled water system has been approaching capacity limits driven by a wave of new development, including the University of Arizona's CAMI building, which broke ground in 2025, and the new ASU Health headquarters currently in design. The University of Arizona and Arizona State University are long-time Cordia clients, with nine of their downtown Phoenix campus buildings currently connected to Cordia's chilled water loop. Plant 4 will ensure these institutions and new developments at the Phoenix Bioscience Core continue to receive reliable, sustainable cooling service for decades to come.

In a testament to the strong partnership between Cordia and the University of Arizona, Plant 4 will be constructed on land owned by the University under a 50-year ground lease agreement. This is a collaborative arrangement that underscores the shared commitment to sustainable infrastructure serving the broader Phoenix biomedical community.

Plant 4 marks a significant milestone in Cordia's decarbonization journey. Cordia took its first step toward decarbonizing its Phoenix chilled water system in 2025, and with Plant 4 powered entirely by APS renewable energy resources, the company remains on track for all its chilled water plants to utilize carbon-free energy supply by 2029. The new facility will also be incorporated into Energy Center Phoenix's air permit, ensuring full compliance with emissions regulations.

Plant 4's infrastructure includes six 1,700-ton chillers, cooling towers, interior and exterior electrical systems, a mezzanine, and a dedicated control room. The facility will also feature full site security and emergency vehicle access. As part of the broader Energy Center Phoenix system, Plant 4 will strengthen overall chilled water distribution and improve system-wide performance for all connected customers. Environmental protections including stormwater management, dust control, spill response, and hazardous material handling are built into the construction plan.

Plant 4 has been developed in collaboration with an experienced team of partners and contractors, including IMEG, Caliente Construction, Crawford Mechanical, D.P. Electric, Havel, Dibble, and Deutsch Architecture Group.

About Cordia

Cordia is a leading provider of safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Cordia serves over 700 customers with heating, cooling, and electricity throughout the U.S. Cordia is committed to driving change toward a more resilient, sustainable energy future and empowering people and communities to reach their full potential. Learn more at www.cordiaenergy.com.

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