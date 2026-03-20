VisionWave Holdings Establishes Israeli Subsidiary and Appoints Leadership Team to Advance Strategic Technology Platform

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”), a developer of advanced AI-driven sensing, RF, and defense-related technologies, today announced the establishment and full acquisition of VisionWave IL Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary based in Israel for nominal consideration.

The Company has appointed Khdoura Sabbagh (A/K/A Adir Sabag) as Chief Executive Officer and sole director of VisionWave IL Ltd., and engaged Oren Attiya, through CO-Finance Financial and Accounting Consulting Ltd., to provide financial leadership and CFO-level services to the subsidiary.

Strategic Expansion into Israel - The formation of VisionWave IL Ltd. represents an initial step in the Company’s continued expansion of its global operational footprint, positioning VisionWave within one of the world’s leading hubs for advanced engineering, defense innovation, and applied AI technologies.

Israel is widely recognized for its concentration of high-caliber engineering talent, particularly in areas directly aligned with VisionWave’s core platforms, including:

RF-based sensing and signal intelligence

Autonomous systems and defense technologies

Advanced data processing and AI-driven applications



VisionWave believes that establishing a dedicated presence in Israel will support its ability to accelerate development initiatives, strengthen technical capabilities, and enhance execution across its growing portfolio of strategic programs. This remains subject to successful implementation, talent acquisition, and market conditions, and there can be no assurance that the subsidiary will generate material benefits or revenue in the near term.

Leadership Appointments – Adir Sabag, as CEO of VisionWave IL Ltd., will lead the subsidiary’s operations, including business development, engineering coordination, and local execution of strategic initiatives.

Oren Attiya, through his consulting firm, will support the subsidiary’s financial infrastructure, including accounting, reporting, and compliance functions, contributing to the Company’s ongoing commitment to disciplined financial oversight.

Management Commentary -Douglas Davis, CEO and Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings, stated:

“The establishment of VisionWave IL Ltd. reflects our continued focus on building a globally integrated technology platform. Israel represents a unique environment with advanced engineering, defense expertise, and innovation converge. We believe this expansion strengthens our ability to execute on multiple strategic initiatives across our platform.”

Positioning Within VisionWave’s Broader Strategy

The Israeli subsidiary is expected to support the Company’s broader initiatives across its evolving technology ecosystem, including:

RF-based sensing and imaging technologies

Autonomous and unmanned system applications

Defense and homeland security-related platforms

Integration of advanced computational and AI-driven capabilities

VisionWave believes that this expansion may enhance its ability to align technical development with commercial and strategic opportunities across multiple regions. Any benefits remain subject to execution risks, including regulatory, geopolitical, and operational factors in Israel.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave’s mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the establishment of VisionWave IL Ltd., the appointments of leadership, the potential benefits of an Israeli presence, expected support for development initiatives, and the Company’s broader strategic opportunities in defense and autonomy technologies. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: the early-stage and exploratory nature of the subsidiary with no assurance of material contributions; challenges in talent acquisition, operational execution, or strategic alignment in Israel; geopolitical, regulatory, or economic risks associated with operations in Israel; potential delays or failures in realizing any anticipated benefits from the subsidiary; the Company’s ability to fund and manage international expansion without significant impact on liquidity; competition in defense and autonomy technologies; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

VWAV - Investor Contact: investors@vwav.inc