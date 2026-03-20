Changes to the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi

The City of Tallinn has decided to recall Priit Lello and Karolina Ebba Anna Ullman, who were appointed by the City to the company’s Supervisory Council, with effect from 23 March 2026, and to appoint Andrei Korobeinik and Urmas Reinsalu as new members of the Supervisory Council from the same date. Their terms as Supervisory Council members will run until 22 March 2029.

Andrei Korobeinik is an IT entrepreneur, a member of the Riigikogu, the Chairman of the Pärnu City Council, and a member of the Centre Party. He does not own any shares in Tallinna Vesi.

Urmas Reinsalu is a Member of the Riigikogu and a former Minister of Justice. He has graduated with a degree in law from the University of Tartu. Urmas Reinsalu is a member of the Isamaa Party. He does not own any shares in Tallinna Vesi.

Melika Kiilmaa

General Counsel

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 62 62 200

melika.kiilmaa@tvesi.ee