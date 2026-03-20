Airia Enables Enterprise-Grade Security for OpenClaw AI Agent Deployments

ATLANTA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the enterprise AI management platform, today announced enterprise security capabilities for OpenClaw (formerly known as Clawdbot and Moltbot), addressing critical safety concerns as organizations rapidly adopt the powerful AI agent technology.

A well-known healthcare organization just deployed OpenClaw through Airia's AI Gateway, enabling secure, monitored access to the viral AI assistant while maintaining HIPAA compliance and data protection standards. The deployment demonstrates how enterprises can harness OpenClaw's impressive capabilities while mitigating security risks that have raised concerns across the industry.

"OpenClaw represents a breakthrough in AI agent capabilities, but it carries significant security risks that make it unsuitable for enterprise use without proper guardrails," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "Our AI Gateway makes OpenClaw trusted and safe for business environments by providing observability, data loss prevention, and agent constraints—allowing organizations to innovate confidently with cutting-edge AI."

Airia's solution addresses OpenClaw security challenges through multiple protection layers:

Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Real-time auditing of health information, personally identifiable information (PII), and sensitive data within OpenClaw requests and responses

Complete Observability: Full visibility into OpenClaw interactions, costs, and usage patterns across the organization

Agent Constraints: Intelligent guardrails that control OpenClaw behavior and limit potential security exposure

Routing Engine: Advanced protections against AI agent failures and unexpected behaviors

The platform enables IT teams to configure OpenClaw for employees while maintaining centralized control, monitoring, and security enforcement—critical capabilities for regulated industries and security-conscious enterprises.

"Organizations shouldn't have to choose between innovation and security," added Kiley. "Airia makes OpenClaw enterprise-ready today, while providing a clear path to our more configurable and transparent Omni platform as customers mature their AI strategies."

As OpenClaw adoption accelerates, Airia provides the governance infrastructure necessary to prevent shadow AI risks and ensure responsible AI agent usage at scale.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry’s first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world’s most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact

Julia Harold

juliaharold@airia.com