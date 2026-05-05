Airia Included in "The Responsible AI Solutions Landscape, Q2 2026"

ATLANTA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the unified platform that gives CIOs control over every AI tool, model, and agent in their organization, today announced its inclusion as a notable vendor in Forrester's "The Responsible AI Solutions Landscape, Q2 2026." The report provides an overview of 30 notable vendors in the responsible AI solutions market.

According to the Forrester report, responsible AI (RAI) solutions are designed to ensure that organizations' AI models and systems are explainable, accountable, and trustworthy. The report identifies a critical market shift: as agentic AI systems gain autonomy and operate across complex environments, traditional point-in-time governance approaches are proving insufficient.

The report highlights three key market dynamics:

RAI solutions are increasingly supporting explainability, accountability, and trust for emerging agentic AI systems

Many organizations still rely on reactive, narrowly focused approaches rather than continuous, system-wide AI oversight

The ability to observe and remediate AI agent behavior across multisystem, autonomous decision chains in real time is becoming critical



"We believe our inclusion in this overview reflects our commitment to helping enterprises move beyond reactive governance toward continuous AI oversight," said Kevin Kiley, CEO at Airia. "As AI agents increasingly operate autonomously across multiple systems, organizations need solutions that can maintain governance, security, and transparency at scale."

Being able to observe and remediate AI agent behavior across multisystem, autonomous decision chains in real time has become essential. The architecture of AI itself is demanding a new approach to governance.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry’s first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world’s most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Harold

juliaharold@airia.com

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.