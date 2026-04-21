Airia Shortlisted in The 2026 Security Awards

ATLANTA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the unified platform that gives CIOs control over every AI tool, model, and agent in their organization, has been named to the shortlist in The 2026 Security Awards in the Best Use of AI in a Cloud Security Solution category.

The Security Awards program evaluated nominations from organizations across the USA, Canada, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC. Airia was selected for its ability to help enterprises discover AI wherever it's happening, secure it against vulnerabilities, and empower teams to build with AI all while maintaining active governance.

As AI proliferates across enterprises, CIOs face a growing crisis: shadow AI is everywhere, security blind spots are multiplying, and manual governance processes cannot keep pace. Airia addresses this by providing a single place to see, secure, and govern every AI tool running in the business—whether enterprise-licensed, department-approved, or adopted in the shadows.

"This recognition validates what we hear from CIOs every day: they need more than point solutions that only monitor, alert, or document," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "They need the ability to discover shadow AI, enforce security in real-time, prove compliance to auditors, and keep pace with AI innovation. That's what Airia delivers."

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, added: "In an era where cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated by the day, the demand for agile and inventive security solutions has never been higher. Airia has demonstrated an impressive level of ingenuity and dedication."

Finalists will be announced on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, with winners revealed in early June.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry’s first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world’s most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

Media Contact:

Julia Harold

juliaharold@airia.com