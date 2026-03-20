WallabyPhenox Announces First U.S. Patient Treated with p48 & p64 MW HPC Flow Modulation Devices in PIANO IDE Trial

IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WallabyPhenox today announced the successful treatment of the first U.S. patient in the p 48 and p64 MW HPC i n An eurysm O cclusion (PIANO) IDE trial, evaluating the p48 and p64 MW HPC Flow Modulation Devices for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms. The first two procedures were performed by Adel Malek, MD, PhD, Chief of Neurovascular Surgery at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA.

“Initiating the PIANO IDE trial is an important milestone in our company’s history and demonstrates our commitment to bringing life-saving innovations to patients in the United States,” said Ruilin Zhao, CEO of WallabyPhenox.

Flow diversion is an established therapy for intracranial aneurysms. However, limited device options remain available to U.S. physicians. The p48 and p64 MW HPC flow diverters are the market leader in Germany.

“The p48 and p64 MW HPC devices have been used in the treatment of more than 20,000 patients worldwide, with data from rigorous studies conducted outside the United States demonstrating consistently high aneurysm occlusion rates and low complication rates,” said Gary Brogan, VP of Global Clinical & Regulatory Affairs.

The p48 & p64 MW HPC devices bring multiple novel features including the first Movable Wire (MW) technology designed for stable and controlled positioning. The Hydrophilic Polymer Coating (HPC) is designed to reduce thrombogenicity of the implant. Smaller microcatheter delivery simplifies procedural access. Lastly, the Nitinol wires with platinum core provide full radiographic visibility.

“We are pleased to usher in this unique flow diverter that the U.S. physician community has been eagerly awaiting,” said Demetrius Lopes, MD, who serves as the National Principal Investigator along with Jared Knopman, MD, and Eytan Raz, MD, PhD.

“We always welcome the opportunity to offer new innovations and technologies to our patients through cutting-edge clinical trials,” said Dr. Malek. “A device that proves to be safe, effective and efficient will only enhance our ability to treat intracranial aneurysms and ensure the best-possible outcomes for our patients.”

Enrollment in the PIANO IDE trial is ongoing at leading U.S. centers.

The p48 and p64 MW HPC Flow Modulation Devices are investigational devices in the United States and are limited by federal law to investigational use.

CONTACT Travis May

Director of Upstream Marketing

EMAIL Travis.May@wallabyphenox.com

COMPANY WallabyPhenox

