Holley Performance Brands Acquires HRX, Expanding Safety & Racing Portfolio

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced it has acquired HRX, an Italian motorsports racewear brand serving drivers and teams across karting and competitive racing categories. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

HRX has established a presence across European racing circuits and select international markets, focusing on technical racewear, customization and customer relationships within the motorsports community.

The acquisition adds complementary racewear capabilities to Holley’s Safety & Racing portfolio and expands the company’s presence in European motorsports. HRX’s product offering aligns with Holley’s existing safety brands, including Simpson, Stilo, HANS and RaceQuip.

“HRX is a strong strategic addition to our Safety & Racing portfolio,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive officer, Holley Performance Brands. “The brand expands our presence in European motorsports, enhances our product capabilities in racewear and supports our vision of being the undisputed leader in automotive performance solutions.”

“Joining Holley Performance Brands allows us to scale our capabilities and bring HRX’s tailored solutions to a broader global customer base,” said Ago Alberghino, Managing Director of HRX. “We look forward to leveraging Holley’s resources and distribution network to accelerate our growth.”

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley’s ability to (1) execute its business strategy, including monetization of services provided and expansions in and into existing and new lines of business; (2) grow and manage growth profitably; (3) maintain relationships with customers and suppliers; (4) successfully integrate acquisitions or achieve the expected synergies from such acquisitions including anticipated growth opportunities and operational efficiencies; (5) successfully design, develop, and market new, effective, and safe products, (6) expand into new markets; (7) compete effectively in our market; (8) maintain and strengthen demand for its products and brands; (9) maintain successful and profitable partnerships; (10) achieve expected returns on investments; and (11) the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com .

About HRX

HRX is an Italy-based motorsport apparel company specializing in bespoke and ready-to-wear racing suits, racewear, and kartwear for drivers, teams, and racing organizations globally. From its base near Turin, HRX combines in-house manufacturing with advanced customization capabilities to deliver technical garments designed for safety, performance, and comfort. The company serves a broad customer base ranging from professional teams and drivers to grassroots racing participants, with products supporting applications across the track, pit lane, and team environments.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Anthony Rozmus / Neel Sikka / Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3324

holley@soleburystrat.com

Media Relations Contacts:

Nathan Espinosa/Patrick Curtin

Kahn Media

818-881-5246

Holley@KahnMedia.com