Viewbix: Quantum X Labs Files US Patent Application for a Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Gyroscope Hardware Technology, to Reduce and Replace GPS dependency

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, today announced that its fully-owned subsidiary, Quantum X Labs Ltd. (“Quantum X Labs”), has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a novel nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) gyroscope hardware architecture designed to deliver ultra-high precision rotational sensing at significantly lower cost than existing solutions.

The technology is based on nuclear magnetic resonance sensing, in which rotation is measured through shifts in the Larmor frequency of nuclear magnetic moments as they progress around an applied magnetic field. By precisely detecting these frequency changes, the system can measure angular rotation with exceptional stability and accuracy. High-precision gyroscopes are critical components in aerospace platforms, maritime navigation, robotics, and advanced defense systems, where accurate measurement of rotational motion is essential for navigation and stabilization. Traditional high-performance gyroscopes often rely on expensive optical or mechanical systems.

In addition, Quantum X Labs entered into a license agreement with Quantum Gyro Ltd., a minority-owned subsidiary of Quantum X Labs, that is a framework agreement pursuant to which Quantum X Lab may grant licenses to Quantum Gyro for the development, manufacture and commercialization of products relating to Quantum Gyroscope technology for navigation and replacing GPS. If and when the patent is granted to Quantum X Labs by the USPTO, it is expected that Quantum X Labs will grant rights to use the patent to Quantum Gyro pursuant to the license agreement. Quantum Gyro approach is to use the license and to develop an NMR gyroscopes capable of achieving a very low bias drift, a performance level typically associated with high-end strategic-grade navigation systems. Achieving this level of precision in a compact and scalable architecture could enable a new generation of navigation systems that operate independently of GPS or reduce complete dependency on GPS. Quantum Gyro’s use of sublicense and NMR-based approach aims to provide a compact, robust, and scalable alternative. One of the closing conditions to the license agreement was that Taurus Gold Corp, the controlling shareholder of Quantum Gyro, complete an equity cash investment in an amount of $200,000 in Viewbix by March 31, 2026, which was completed in the private placement transaction that Viewbix announced closed on March 4, 2026.

Following the patent filling, Quantum Gyro plans to continue advancing the technology toward prototype development and commercial deployment, targeting applications across aerospace, defense, and autonomous systems.

About Viewbix Inc.

Viewbix Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Viewbix, visit https://view-bix.com/

About Quantum X Labs and Quantum Gyro

Quantum X Labs is an Israel-based multi-disciplinary quantum technology hub focused on the research, development, and commercialization of advanced quantum technologies and intellectual property. The company operates across a broad range of domains, including quantum computing, quantum sensing, navigation systems, atomic clocks, and quantum algorithms, with applications spanning defense, aerospace, transportation, cybersecurity, and life sciences.

Quantum Gyro is a technology company focused on developing advanced quantum sensing and inertial navigation technologies. The company’s mission is to deliver high-precision navigation solutions capable of operating in GPS-denied environments for aerospace, defense, and autonomous platforms worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the granting of the patent by the USPTO to Quantum X Labs and the expectation that Quantum X Labs will grant rights to use the patent to Quantum Gyro pursuant to the license agreement if and when the patent is granted by the USPTO to Quantum X Labs. The Company cannot assure that any patent will issue as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will issue in a form that will be advantageous to the Company or its subsidiaries. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Viewbix’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Viewbix undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Viewbix is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com