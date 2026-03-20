Glacier Fresh U06 Achieves Hospital-Grade Filtration with Zero Wastewater — An Industry First in Under-Sink Systems

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, consumers equating “hospital-grade” water with household filtration have felt forced to choose between microbiological safety and sustainability. Traditional reverse osmosis (RO) systems can deliver high contaminant removal — but typically at the cost of large volumes of wastewater and the near-complete removal of naturally occurring minerals that contribute to taste and nutritional value.

Today, Glacier Fresh announces a fundamentally different solution: the Glacier Fresh U06 Under-Sink Ultra-Filtration System, which pairs 0.01-micron ultrafiltration performance with zero wastewater, tankless convenience, and mineral retention — all at an accessible price point.

“We set out to challenge that status quo,” said James Michael, one of the representatives for Glacier Fresh. “Consumers shouldn't have to choose between their family`s health and their commitment to sustainability. The U06 proves you can have both. It's a revolution in how we think about pure water at home.”

A new standard for “hospital-grade” at home

At the heart of the U06 is its advanced 0.01μm ultra-filtration (UF) membrane. This precision technology acts as an impenetrable barrier, filtering particles 1/7000th the width of a human hair to remove sediment, rust, bacteria, and cysts. Unlike reverse osmosis (RO) systems, the U06 is designed for selective filtration. It targets and eliminates harmful contaminants like chlorine and VOCs that affect taste and health, while crucially retaining the natural minerals — such as calcium and magnesium — that your body needs.

As the Glacier Fresh notes, “TDS is not the only standard for judging water quality.” The U06 under sink ultrafiltration water filter focuses on what truly matters for health and taste, delivering water that is not only exceptionally clean but also healthy and flavorful.

Real environmental impact: zero wastewater, no electricity





One of the most consequential practical differences between ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis is wastewater production. Point-of-use RO systems commonly send multiple gallons to drain for every gallon of purified water produced — ratios frequently reported in the 3:1 to 5:1 range and in some older systems substantially higher. That operating reality translates into thousands of gallons of water lost per household annually, even for modest daily usage. The U06 eliminates that waste by design: its ultrafiltration membrane and direct-flow architecture produce zero wastewater, and it operates entirely on municipal or well water pressure — no electricity required.

To put this into household terms: if a family uses 2 gallons of filtered water per day, a conventional RO unit with a conservative 3:1 waste ratio would send roughly 6 gallons to drain daily, or ~2,190 gallons per year. Under equivalent consumption, the Glacier Fresh U06 under sink ultrafiltration water filter produces the same 2 gallons of drinking water without wasting a single gallon, delivering both measurable environmental savings and lower water bills.

Beyond water savings, the lack of electrical requirement reduces household energy use and guarantees operation during power outages — a meaningful resilience advantage for emergency preparedness and off-grid settings.

Designed for daily life — convenient, compact, and quiet





The U06 ultrafiltration water filter translates laboratory-grade filtration into a product that fits everyday routines:

Space-saving, tankless under-sink footprint (approx. 12 x 4.53 x 11.42 in), leaving cabinet room for storage. Tool-free, five-step DIY installation that connects to the cold water line and installs a dedicated faucet — no plumber required. Typical install time is under 30 minutes. Effortless maintenance: twist-and-replace cartridges with a leak-free seal design make filter swaps a matter of seconds — no tools, no fuss. Quiet, non-electric operation ensures the system is unobtrusive and reliable through power outages.

These user-centered design choices make U06 well suited not only for traditional home kitchens, but also for RVs, rental units, small offices, and vacation homes where space, installation flexibility and reliability matter.

Taste, culinary benefits and lifestyle impact





Beyond its technical merits, the U06 ultra filtration water filter improves everyday experience: removing chlorine taste and odors enhances the flavor of drinking water, coffee, tea and cooked food. Preserving minerals preserves mouthfeel and balances flavor in a way that many users prefer to the “flat” taste of fully demineralized RO water. For consumers who prize both safety and taste, the U06 provides an elegant middle path.

How the U06 ultrafiltration water filter fits a broader environmental vision

Glacier Fresh positions the U06 as more than a product — it's a practical lever for household sustainability. By eliminating wastewater and reducing electrical demand, the system aligns with larger freshwater stewardship efforts and reflects the brand's ongoing participation in initiatives that raise awareness of glacier and freshwater health. Small changes at millions of kitchen sinks add up to measurable environmental impact; the U06 operationalizes that idea.

Availability and next steps

The Glacier Fresh U06 under sink ultrafiltration water filter system is available now on the Glacier Fresh website and through select retailers. The system is backed by a two-year warranty and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, reflecting the brand's confidence in its quality and performance.

For more information or to purchase the U06, please visit:

Under Sink Water Filter System | U06 Ultra Filtration | GlacierFresh

About Glacier Fresh





Glacier Fresh develops consumer water filtration solutions that prioritize health, taste, and environmental responsibility. The company's product family spans countertop dispensers, under-sink systems and replacement cartridges designed for simplicity, reliability and performance. The U06 represents the company's latest step in bringing advanced membrane technology into everyday homes.

For media contact:

Company Name: Crisol Technology Hk Limited

Contact Person: Joyce

Email: support@glacierfreshfilter.com

Website: https://www.glacierfreshfilter.com/

Company Address: Room B, 5/F, Gaylord Commercial Building, 114-118 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

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