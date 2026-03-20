SEALSQ Deploys Post-Quantum Cryptography to Secure Blockchain and Digital Transaction Infrastructures Through the Deployment of Post-Quantum Cryptographic (PQC) Technologies

Geneva, Switzerland, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that as quantum computing advances toward practical applicability, it is strengthening blockchain and digital transaction infrastructures through the deployment of post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) technologies at both hardware and protocol levels.

A frequently raised question in the industry is: “How many qubits are needed to break Bitcoin?” While a few thousands qubits could theoretically compromise RSA or elliptic curve cryptography using Shor’s algorithm, real-world constraints such as quantum error correction increase this requirement to tens of millions or even billions of physical qubits depending on implementations assumptions. With current quantum systems still limited to noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices, the threat remains future-oriented—but increasingly credible.

In anticipation of this shift, SEALSQ is implementing a crypto-agile, quantum-resilient security architecture designed to protect blockchain ecosystems before large-scale quantum computers become operational. At the core of this approach is the integration of NIST-selected PQC algorithms, including lattice-based cryptography such as CRYSTALS-Kyber for key encapsulation (KEM) and CRYSTALS-Dilithium for digital signatures, replacing or augmenting traditional elliptic curve schemes.

These algorithms are embedded directly into SEALSQ’s secure elements and TPM-class chips, enabling hardware root-of-trust, secure key generation, and tamper-resistant key storage. By allowing to anchor blockchain private keys in certified secure hardware, SEALSQ helps mitigate risks associated with key extraction, side-channel attacks, and future quantum decryption.

To protect transaction integrity and identity, SEALSQ can integrate post-quantum digital signatures into blockchain transactions, ensuring long-term non-repudiation and resistance against quantum-enabled forgery. These signatures are supported by PKI infrastructures upgraded to support PQC certificates, enabling quantum-safe authentication across distributed systems.

In collaboration with WeCan, a Swiss Blockchain financial platform, SEALSQ applies these technologies to secure financial-grade blockchain transactions, incorporating secure multiparty computation (MPC), zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) frameworks, and hardware-backed identity validation to ensure compliance, privacy, and auditability. SEALSQ combines PQC with asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant (aBFT) consensus, ensuring both cryptographic and network-level resilience.

Through SEALCOIN.AI, which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform, and a subsidiary of SEALSQ’s parent company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform, it extends this security architecture into machine-to-machine transaction infrastructures, where authenticated devices and AI agents operate as autonomous economic actors across distributed environments. While initially deployed within satellite networks such as WISeSat.Space, another WISeKey subsidiary which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, SEALCOIN protocol is designed as a cross-industry transaction layer enabling secure, low-latency interactions between devices across energy, mobility, data, and space communication domains.

By combining hardware-anchored identity, certificate-based authentication, secure transactions settlement, and post quantum capabilities, SEALCOIN network enables devices to securely exchange data, access services, and settle transactions in QAIT tokens across decentralized networks. In space-based environments, this architecture supports trusted satellite communications and orbital transaction flows; more broadly, it establishes a unified infrastructure for secure machine economies across both terrestrial and non-terrestrial systems.

Through WISeID.com, a digital identity platform and a WISeKey subsidiary, SEALSQ delivers decentralized identity (DID) frameworks secured with PQC, enabling strong authentication of users, devices, and satellites. These identities are anchored in hardware-based secure enclaves and protected using quantum-resistant credential issuance and verification mechanisms.

Finally, WISeSat.Space integrates these capabilities into a secure satellite infrastructure layer, where onboard chips embed post-quantum secure boot, firmware integrity verification, and encrypted communication channels, ensuring end-to-end trust from ground to space. This enables trusted space transactions, where blockchain operations, identity verification, and data exchange occur securely across orbital networks.

“Quantum computing represents both a challenge and an opportunity,” said Carlos Creus Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ. “By embedding post-quantum cryptography directly into semiconductors, blockchain protocols, and space-based infrastructure, we are taking a proactive approach to this shift, ensuring that trust in digital systems is not only preserved, but significantly strengthened. Our strategy is to integrate security at every layer of the technology stack, from hardware to decentralized networks, so that governments, enterprises, and critical industries can operate with confidence in the quantum era.”

By combining crypto-agility, hardware root-of-trust, PQC algorithms, and secure distributed architectures, SEALSQ is building a quantum-resilient foundation for blockchain, financial systems, and the emerging space economy.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com







