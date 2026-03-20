SEIU Local 2: Food Service Workers at Acadia University begin strike Monday

WOLFVILLE, Nova Scotia, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food service workers employed by Chartwells at Acadia University will begin their strike Monday March 23 at midnight. Many of the workers have been at the university for decades, yet more than half of Chartwells’ employees at Acadia earn only minimum wage.

Students, faculty, and other members of the community are speaking out in support of the workers. SEIU Local 2 is inviting the community and media to a public rally at noon.

WHEN: Monday March 23, 2026, at 12 pm

WHERE: Outside Wheelock Dining Hall, 44 Highland Avenue, Wolfville, NS B4P 1Y7

More information about the workers’ plight to win fair wages is available on the campaign website:

https://seiulocal2.ca/campaigns/chartwells-strike-acadia-u/

The workers have been bargaining since November 2025 and have met with a government mediator, but Chartwells still refuses to make a fair offer. Chartwells is a multi-billion-dollar company. They can afford to provide fair compensation for important work. We should expect nothing less from employers in our community, especially at a prestigious institution like Acadia.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact

Diego Mendez | 416-476-7762

dmendez@seiulocal2.ca