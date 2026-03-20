Foresight VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

20 March 2026

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 139,483 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 20 March 2026 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 14 January 2026. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 71.10 pence per share ranging from 71.10 pence to 74.80 pence. The total gross proceeds receivable by the Company for this allotment are approximately £103,000.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 24 March 2026.

In total the Company has allotted 54,349,168 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 353,377,656 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

The Board of the Company further announces that the Offer is now closed. All valid applications received before 4 February 2026 were processed and Shares have been allotted.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100