Mission Success: Rocket Lab Launches Latest Satellite for Synspective

MAHIA, New Zealand, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched a mission for Japan-based constellation operator Synspective, bringing Rocket Lab’s total Electron launch count to 84. It was Rocket Lab's 8th mission for Synspective.

The “Eight Days A Week” mission launched on the Electron rocket from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 07:10 am on March 21st, deploying the eighth StriX satellite to a 573km low Earth orbit. The mission deployed a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth-imaging satellite that provides data and remote monitoring services to government agencies and commercial customers globally. As part of the dedicated launch service, Rocket Lab also provided Synspective with a custom Electron fairing tailored to meet the satellite’s unique requirements, demonstrating Rocket Lab’s capabilities and commitment to delivering tailored mission-specific solutions for its customers.

With a launch record of 100% mission success for Synspective’s satellites, Rocket Lab’s long-term partnership with the company has been recently extended to include another 19 dedicated launches to deliver the rest of the constellation to orbit before 2028. With 27 launches in total for the company, Electron is the primary launch partner for Synspective’s constellation. With its track record of reliability, responsive launch cadence, and meter-level deployment accuracy, Electron has become the launch vehicle of choice for satellite operators wanting to expand their constellations with precision.

Launch images and video: https://www.flickr.com/photos/rocketlab/albums/72177720332624200

Launch webcast: https://www.youtube.com/live/WKE08UfCMYU?si=1dgMnDjbiHgh_u4e

Rocket Lab Media Contact

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c81ae99-2aa0-4842-8f72-545b84b72321