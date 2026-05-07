Rocket Lab To Acquire Robotics Leader Motiv Space Systems

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Motiv Space Systems (“Motiv”), a California-based company specializing in space robotics, motion control systems, and precision mechanisms for spacecraft. The acquisition will advance two strategic objectives for Rocket Lab: it will add Mars-proven robotics heritage and capability for advanced planetary and national security missions, and also closes one of the final gaps in Rocket Lab's vertical integration strategy by bringing in house costly and supply-constrained spacecraft components, including solar array drive assemblies (SADAs) and other precision mechanisms and motion control systems. The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026 subject to the completion of customary closing conditions.

Motiv – which will be branded Rocket Lab Robotics – is renowned for its advanced multi-degree of freedom robotic arms, actuators, and drive electronics that have enabled some of the most ambitious space missions, including NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover, the CADRE lunar rovers, and precision mechanisms supporting scientific instruments and spacecraft subsystems. The acquisition will position Rocket Lab to play a critical role in future lunar and planetary exploration missions, such as a future commercial Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission, and expand into significant national security programs. With Motiv’s proven robotics technology, Rocket Lab will offer advanced solutions for surface operations, including sample collection, assembly, and deployment of scientific instruments, as well as precision motion control systems for spacecraft, supporting applications such as optical payloads and other critical on-orbit systems.

The Motiv acquisition will also bring in house the design and manufacturing of critical spacecraft mechanisms such as SADAs, antenna and propulsion gimbals, filter wheels, focus mechanisms, and precision drive electronics, completing a key element of Rocket Lab's strategy to manufacture satellites at constellation scale. These precision components are often expensive and supply constrained, creating bottlenecks for companies seeking to build satellite constellations quickly and at scale. By vertically integrating these capabilities Rocket Lab aims to reduce external dependencies, lower costs, accelerate production timelines, and provide greater control over quality and performance for both its own programs and its customers.

“Motiv has built a stellar reputation for delivering reliable, high-performance robotics and mechanisms that thrive in the harshest space environments,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck. “Our acquisition strategy is simple but proven and effective: we identify the best space technologies that have struggled to scale, and we bring them into the Rocket Lab ecosystem. By applying our resources, expertise, and manufacturing scale, we make these technologies more accessible and affordable for the global space industry. We’re excited to bring that same approach to Motiv’s world-class products.”

“We’re excited to join Rocket Lab. It’s a natural next step for Motiv and allows us to scale what we’ve built and support a growing customer base,” said Chris Thayer, CEO of Motiv Space Systems. “We’ve focused on delivering mission-critical robotics and motion control systems for some of the most demanding space missions, and this positions us to expand that work into new mission areas.”

Motiv’s specialized team of 50 engineers and technicians will bring deep space robotics knowledge and advanced technical capabilities to Rocket Lab. The Company will also gain extensive product assets and manufacturing facilities in Pasadena, California. The site will join Rocket Lab’s existing advanced space manufacturing and development complexes in California, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, Arizona, Canada, Germany, and New Zealand.

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+ About Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.