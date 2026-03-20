March 20, 2026

Diversified Energy Company

("Diversified," or the "Company")

PDMR Shareholdings

Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC), announces the vesting of certain Performance Stock Units (“PSU's”) and Restricted Stock Units ("RSU's") previously awarded to Persons Discharging Material Responsibility ("PDMRs"), resulting in a change to previously disclosed PDMR holdings of shares of common stock in the Company ("Common Stock").

Members of the Company's senior management vested in previously awarded PSUs and RSUs included:

Rusty Hutson, Jr, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Bradley Gray, President and Chief Financial Officer

Benjamin Sullivan, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Risk Officer and Corporate Secretary





Mr. Hutson's listed awards were solely PSUs, while the awards to Mr. Gray, and Mr. Sullivan included a mix of PSUs and RSUs. The Company provides additional information about its long-term incentive plan within its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 available on its website.

To settle the awards, the Company will transfer Common Stock (net of customary withholdings, including taxes) from its Employee Benefit Trust (the “EBT”) as set forth in the table below:

Net Award Shares Held Post-Award % of Issued Share Capital Rusty Hutson, Jr 46,548 1,322,689 1.82% Bradley Gray 35,659 227,790 0.31% Benjamin Sullivan 26,518 88,837 0.12%

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Rusty Hutson, Jr 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Diversified Energy Company b) LEI 529900XTQ3OKXR6P0H74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Performance stock units that convert into Common Stock Identification code GB00BQHP5P93 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of performance stock units under the Company's equity incentive plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $Nil 46,548 d) Aggregated information N/A single transaction Aggregated volume N/A single transaction Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction March 16, 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bradley Gray 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Diversified Energy Company b) LEI 529900XTQ3OKXR6P0H74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Performance stock units and restricted stock units that convert into Common Stock Identification code GB00BQHP5P93 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of performance stock units and restricted stock units under the Company's equity incentive plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $Nil 35,659 d) Aggregated information N/A single transaction Aggregated volume N/A single transaction Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction March 16, 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Benjamin Sullivan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Risk Officer and Corporate Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Diversified Energy Company b) LEI 529900XTQ3OKXR6P0H74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Performance stock units and restricted stock units that convert into Common Stock Identification code GB00BQHP5P93 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of performance stock units and restricted stock units under the Company's equity incentive plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $Nil 26,518 d) Aggregated information N/A single transaction Aggregated volume N/A single transaction Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction March 16,2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)



