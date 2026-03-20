PDMR Shareholdings

 | Source: Diversified Energy PLC Diversified Energy PLC

Birmingham, AL (USA)

March 20, 2026

Diversified Energy Company
("Diversified," or the "Company")

PDMR Shareholdings

Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC), announces the vesting of certain Performance Stock Units (“PSU's”) and Restricted Stock Units ("RSU's") previously awarded to Persons Discharging Material Responsibility ("PDMRs"), resulting in a change to previously disclosed PDMR holdings of shares of common stock in the Company ("Common Stock").

Members of the Company's senior management vested in previously awarded PSUs and RSUs included:

  • Rusty Hutson, Jr, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
  • Bradley Gray, President and Chief Financial Officer
  • Benjamin Sullivan, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Risk Officer and Corporate Secretary

Mr. Hutson's listed awards were solely PSUs, while the awards to Mr. Gray, and Mr. Sullivan included a mix of PSUs and RSUs. The Company provides additional information about its long-term incentive plan within its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 available on its website.

To settle the awards, the Company will transfer Common Stock (net of customary withholdings, including taxes) from its Employee Benefit Trust (the “EBT”) as set forth in the table below:

 Net AwardShares Held Post-Award% of Issued Share Capital
Rusty Hutson, Jr46,5481,322,6891.82%
Bradley Gray35,659227,7900.31%
Benjamin Sullivan26,51888,8370.12%
    

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
www.div.energy 
  
FTI Consultingdec@fticonsulting.com
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations 
  

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRusty Hutson, Jr
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCo-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDiversified Energy Company
b)LEI529900XTQ3OKXR6P0H74
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentPerformance stock units that convert into Common Stock
 Identification codeGB00BQHP5P93
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of performance stock units under the Company's equity incentive plan
c)Price(s) and volumes(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  $Nil46,548
d)Aggregated informationN/A single transaction
 Aggregated volumeN/A single transaction
 PriceN/A single transaction
e)Date of the transactionMarch 16, 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue (XOFF)


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBradley Gray
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident and Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDiversified Energy Company
b)LEI529900XTQ3OKXR6P0H74
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentPerformance stock units and restricted stock units that convert into Common Stock
 Identification codeGB00BQHP5P93
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of performance stock units and restricted stock units under the Company's equity incentive plan
c)Price(s) and volumes(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  $Nil35,659
d)Aggregated informationN/A single transaction
 Aggregated volumeN/A single transaction
 PriceN/A single transaction
e)Date of the transactionMarch 16, 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue (XOFF)


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBenjamin Sullivan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSenior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Risk Officer and Corporate Secretary
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDiversified Energy Company
b)LEI529900XTQ3OKXR6P0H74
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentPerformance stock units and restricted stock units that convert into Common Stock
 Identification codeGB00BQHP5P93
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of performance stock units and restricted stock units under the Company's equity incentive plan
c)Price(s) and volumes(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  $Nil26,518
d)Aggregated informationN/A single transaction
 Aggregated volumeN/A single transaction
 PriceN/A single transaction
e)Date of the transactionMarch 16,2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue (XOFF)



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