Thomas Global Systems Participates in Northrop Grumman 2026 IBCS Supplier Summit

IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Global Systems participated in the Northrop Grumman 2026 Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) Supplier Summit held March 16–17, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The summit brought together Northrop Grumman leadership, key industry partners, U.S. Army representatives, and Members of Congress to discuss the modernization of Integrated Air and Missile Defense capabilities.

Thomas Global Systems supports Northrop Grumman’s IBCS program through its delivery of high-reliability electronic solutions that contribute to mission-critical command and control systems.

Developed by Northrop Grumman for the U.S. Army, IBCS is a fielded, network-enabled command and control system that integrates sensors, weapons, and operators across the battlespace. As the centerpiece of the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense modernization strategy, IBCS enables the “Any Sensor, Best Shooter” capability through advanced sensor fusion and networking, allowing forces to respond more effectively to complex and evolving threats.

The two-day summit provided an opportunity for suppliers to engage directly with policymakers and defense leaders, including Senator Alex Padilla, Senator Adam Schiff, Representative Dave Min, Representative George Whitesides, Representative Brad Sherman, Congressman James Moylan, Congressman Joe Morelle, and Krzysztof Nolbert, Defense, Military, Naval, and Air Attaché – Poland, and to highlight the importance of strong industrial partnerships supporting the U.S. Army’s air and missile defense modernization efforts.

The program began with a welcome reception on Monday evening where Thomas Global met with Northrop Grumman leadership, fellow industry partners, and invited Members of Congress and their staff.

“Thomas Global Systems is proud to support Northrop Grumman, the U.S. Army and its global allied partners, in advancing integrated air and missile defense capabilities,” said Kyle Stockman, Director, Business Development & Strategy, Thomas Global Systems. “Our participation in the IBCS Supplier Summit highlighted the importance of strong collaboration between prime contractors and trusted technology partners to deliver innovative, reliable solutions for the warfighter.”

Thomas Global Systems’ participation reflects its continued commitment to supporting advanced aerospace and defense programs and strengthening partnerships that enhance global security and defense readiness.

Contacts

Kyle Stockman

Director, Business Development & Strategy

Thomas Global Systems

kyle.stockman@thomas-global.com

Tel (+1) 949 466 2390

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