CECO Environmental and Thermon to Host Joint CEO Fireside Chat at Upcoming Roth Conference

ADDISON, Texas, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, and Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR), a diversified industrial technology company and global leader in industrial process heating solutions, today announces that a joint fireside chat with both CEOs will be held at the 38th Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM PDT.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of both Company's websites www.cecoenviro.com and www.thermon.com.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water, and energy transition markets globally through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications in power generation, petrochemical processing, refining, midstream gas transport and treatment, electric vehicle and battery production, metals and mineral processing, polysilicon production, battery recycling, beverage can production, and produced and oily water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other industrial applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO’s global headquarters is in Addison, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

ABOUT THERMON

Thermon is a diversified industrial technology company and a global leader in industrial process heating, temperature maintenance, environmental monitoring, and temporary power distribution solutions. We deliver engineered solutions that enhance operational awareness, safety, reliability, and efficiency to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

CECO Environmental Investor Contact:

Marcio Pinto

Vice President - Financial Planning & Investor Relations

888-990-6670

Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com



Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com

Thermon Investor Contact:

Jan Schott, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ivonne Salem, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations

(512) 690-0600

Investor.Relations@Thermon.com