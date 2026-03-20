Dubai, UAE, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ethereum based crypto Pepeto announced a major exchange bridge update that eliminates gas fees and failed transfers costing Ethereum traders for years, and the presale crossed $8.2 million as development updates keep pulling fresh capital in. The xrp price prediction from analysts just reached $150 and the crypto news is heating up, but the wallets paying closest attention are stacking Pepeto at presale entry because experienced XRP holders spot early infrastructure the moment it appears.

Every stage has closed faster than the last, the community expands daily, and the launch is approaching. This article breaks down what makes this project deserve the attention and what the xrp price prediction means for the cycle.

Crypto News: Pepeto Exchange Bridge Update While the XRP Price Prediction Reaches $150

Pepeto's progress is accelerating and the launch window keeps shrinking, but first the XRP forecast dominating the crypto news cycle. The $150 target comes from long term projections tracked by Flitpay and community analysts who see XRP capturing a share of the $150 trillion cross border payments market. But $150 with 57 billion tokens means roughly $8.5 trillion in market cap, and with the full 100 billion supply that pushes past $15 trillion. Standard Chartered projects $8 by 2026 and $28 by 2030 as reported by 24/7 Wall Street, with most institutional forecasts placing the realistic xrp price prediction between $5 and $10.

The addresses that accumulated XRP below a dollar and sat through the SEC lawsuit converted patience into generational returns because they spotted value before anyone cared. Those profiles are entering Pepeto's presale because the logic is identical: a verified Ethereum based exchange, leadership that produced at massive scale, and a price the wider market is sleeping on. XRP trades at $1.46 today. The XRP outlook may reach $10 for a 6.8x over years. The addresses that captured that return from XRP are stacking Pepeto where presale math compresses the outcome into a shorter timeline.

Pepeto Exchange Attracts Whale Capital as the XRP Shows Why Early Infrastructure Wins Every Cycle

According to the crypto news, Pepeto's exchange is the reason serious capital is rotating in right now, and once you understand what this protocol does the urgency makes sense. Traders still use centralized exchanges because of speed, low cost, and trust that the tokens listed are real. DeFi never solved all three at once until now.

"Pepeto runs a zero fee execution layer across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with AI that audits every smart contract for scam patterns before a token can be traded, delivering centralized exchange speed with full DeFi ownership in one protocol," said a Pepeto team representative.

The same original founder of the Pepe coin is behind the Pepeto project, alongside with a Binance executive designed the architecture of the tools, and SolidProof verified every contract of the presale before it opened. And the part that has whale wallets loading heavy is the revenue model. Every single trade on this exchange sends fees permanently to presale wallets based on position size, meaning the earlier you enter the more you earn from every transaction for as long as the platform operates.

Everyone remember how Shiba Inu created millionaires from pure attention with nothing underneath. Pepeto carries that same viral force except real Ethereum based utility sits behind it, and the attention feeds volume while the volume permanently pays the holders who built it. The xrp price prediction targets $28 over years. Pepeto's listing compresses far higher multiples into a single event, and the wallets entering at presale right now already did that math.





Conclusion On today’s Crypto News

Crypto news today proved that XRP price prediction points to modest returns. The addresses that turned early XRP positions into life changing wealth did it by moving before the crowd had any reason to pay attention, and that exact behavior is showing up inside Pepeto's presale from wallets with the same profile.

The investors who bought Shiba Inu before the Binance listing turned a few hundred dollars into millions, and every single one of them says the same thing: they wish they could go back and enter with more. That is impossible. But the crypto market is handing everyone the same setup again with Pepeto, except this time a verified exchange sits underneath, and the Binance listing is approaching fast.

A portfolio holding large caps for the foundation and Pepeto for the explosive entry is the clearest wealth plan 2026 is offering right now. To secure a position, visit the Pepeto official website while the presale is still open, because once this exchange goes live and the Binance listing arrives, the entry that exists today becomes the success story people talk about for the rest of this bull run.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

The xrp price prediction from analysts targets $150 long term based on cross border payment adoption projections.

Is Pepeto a good investment?

The Ethereum based crypto Pepeto crossed $8.2 million raised with a SolidProof audit, a cofounder behind an $11 billion project, a Binance executive, making it one of the most credentialed presales in the crypto news space right now.

Is Pepeto a risky speculative investment?

Pepeto is a calculated opportunity backed by a completed audit, proven leadership, exchange infrastructure generating structural demand, and over $8.2 million raised during extreme market fear.



